The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.

Name: Richard H. Boggess

Town of Residence: South Charleston

Education and degrees obtained: South Charleston High School 1989 Diploma Ben Franklin Career Center, Welding Certificate 1989

Occupation: Small Business Owner of MTR LLC Paint and Body for over 20 years

1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?

Work towards Economic Growth focusing on job expansion with more competitive pay. Strive to attract more recreational activities and entertainment to the state.

2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community? 

I support anti-discrimination protections for ALL communities.

3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?

Competitive pay and benefit packages for qualified educators.

4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?

Create incentives to encourage multiple new providers to do business in the state so that no one company has a monopoly on the services.

5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?

I am for recreational cannabis if regulations can be created for responsible usage. The taxes collected need to be allocated to the needs of the state.

