Name: Doug Skaff Jr.
Town of Residence: South Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelors Marketing (WVU) Masters Industrial Labor Relations & Human Resources, (Honorary Doctorate West Virginia State University Public Service)
Occupation: President HD Media
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
I have introduced and would continue to promote providing no state income tax to recent graduates who stay in West Virginia and work for the first five years after completion. Loan forgiveness programs for recent college graduates who go into areas of need like nursing, health related professions, teaching and construction trades if they stay in the state and work. I also think we need to expand the promise scholarship program and offer people more money up front if they agree to stay in the state after completion. Oppose and fight against any legislation that gives our state a negative stereotype.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Absolutely. Yes I support amending state law. We need to create these anti discrimination laws because no one deserves to be discriminated against and West Virginia should be open and welcoming to all.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
I believe we need to work within our high schools to encourage students to go into the education field. We need to do whatever we can to continue to pay our teachers more, provide loan forgiveness for recent college graduates as well as no state income tax for any current or new teachers.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
We need to continue to work to enhance our broadband service and hold all providers accountable for their service. When it comes to roads we need to make this a priority and continue to use surplus money to fund road projects in need. As far as water quality we need to protect our water and continue to strengthen water standards and not weaken restrictions and continue to ask everyone to be responsible stewards of our water sources.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I think West Virginia could have been the leader and one of first states east of Mississippi to fully embrace and support legalization of recreational cannabis. We need to not only get our medical cannabis program fully functional but also foster and cultivate the cannabis industry in West Virginia. This will not only allow for new jobs, new industry and new opportunities but also help retain and attract our younger generation of people to our Mountain State. I fully support legalization of recreational and medical cannabis.