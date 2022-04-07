The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Ernest Everett Blevins
Town of Residence: Vandalia community, Charleston
Education and degrees obtained:
Graduate Degrees
Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, Georgia (coursework September 1995 to May 1997).
Masters of Fine Arts in Historic Preservation (Degree awarded November 2001)
Undergraduate Degrees
College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina (August 1987 to May 1992, extra work various times though December 1995).
Bachelors of Science in Anthropology (1992) Bachelors of Art in Studio Art (1992)
Minor in Music (1992) Minor in History (1995)
Focused coursework in Arts (non-profit) Management
Academic Work Post Graduate
Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia
Online Ph.D. coursework in History
Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia (August 2004 to December 2006)
Ph.D. in History coursework, Masters of Arts in Archaeology coursework
Occupation: Historian, Architectural Historian, Historic Preservationist, Archaeologist (cultural resource management)
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Having six children, I brought with me in my move to West Virginia; I'd like to keep them close to pursue their choices. How can that be done?
Provide a good education which means choices in K-12 to allow students to flourish. Provide skills as part of the regular curriculum, including personal finance and career planning, showing what opportunities are available in West Virginia. As adults, their children will have the same opportunities.
Support the right to defend oneself from crime in the home and away from the home.
The crime rate is high in some places, while it's more perceived in others. However, that perception can be one's reality, self-defense, good law enforcement and other first responders to meet the population's needs.
Change the tax filing system to eliminate the need for filing forms (this prevents ID theft from intercepted digital or paper forms) and replace it with an increased sales tax. This will keep and could attract people who are otherwise moving to Florida, Tennessee and Texas.
Encourage adaptive reuse and restoration of homes and buildings for residential and commercial use, thus eliminating blight and preserving the historic fabric of the state.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
From my understanding of the current law and the few I personally know in the community, the current anti-discriminatory laws are sufficient. Like many, though, there are some issues one is more familiar and educated in than others. That said, I would listen to the case and proposal before determining support with a variety of other topics that I'm not an expert in.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
First, this is not a “West Virginia problem.” It is a general problem in many states.
Let's compare to other states regarding their teachers. We should note that the competition is to fill vacancies, not because teachers leave to go to other states for work.
Unless it's a border county, it's unlikely teachers are crossing borders for better work and commuting.
With children in school, I've heard some teachers complain of so much paperwork that is not teaching and grading.People who like to teach go to teach and educate. Not complete reams of paperwork.
Throwing money into salaries is not the solution. Examining teaching salaries, most are in the $40-$50K range for 9-10 months of contract (thus allowing summer work). I know 20-year plus career state employees that make mid $50K for 12 months of work heading up a department. Others in the same position make $70-$90K for the same job when their salaries are adjusted to Charleston's cost of living.
McDowell County took the approach of building an apartment building in Welch as a perk benefit of teaching in the county. Such perks, especially in hard-to- recruit areas, may be a strategy to encourage. Furthermore, such facilities as old schools or other buildings can be adaptively reused for benefit housing, thus putting unused buildings back into use.
One issue is attracting qualified applicants. Implement programs with the college that get students to try teaching earlier in their college career. One issue is that some think teaching is what they want to do, but after student teaching, they are done. An early sampling of the work expected can reduce the career change early in the new graduate career.
Create incentives such as reducing student loan debt for service years and scholarships.
Create high school programs where upper-class students can work/intern at a local elementary school. This provides the school resources, exposes students to teaching, and gives them some experiences.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Infrastructure is built, and infrastructure decays over time. Working with the LivingNewDeal.org documenting New Deal sites, many were built in the 1930s and are still in use, from sewer lines to water treatment plants in West Virginia and elsewhere.
Improving and maintaining roads is essential, as well as paying for them. Current gas taxes cover a portion of maintenance expenses, but the rise of electric cars could strain the funding. One step is to assure that these vehicles contribute to the wear on the roads by charging taxes or lump sum vehicle registration fees. I oppose policies that are “pay by the mile” for reporting miles driven because of the pandora's box that opens.
The internet has become a utility like power, water and phone. Competition to lower prices is a good thing. So is making access for citizens to create their own ISP service market to communities at an affordable rate but like dial-up services of 20 years ago but with high-speed Internet.
Water, my first experience with water quality in West Virginia was in January 2014 – only weeks after moving here and my daughter's first day at John Adams. I reviewed many water and sewer lines in my past state job and now do fieldwork and create reports on proposed water lines in my current job. Some of these are replacement lines, while others are new lines. Even on my street, crews fixing a broken water line told me the line on our street (and, by extension, my area) are from the 1940s. Clearly, we need to get secure water supplies that are protected. We need to protect the water supply, keep the sewer and stormwater returns suitable for returning water to water supplies downstream while keeping it affordable to the customers.
We should examine if the current relationship between water suppliers and wastewater removal works best and is the most affordable situation between private industry and government entities.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Considering recreational cannabis is currently illegal under federal law, there should be no efforts to approve it at a state level where there is an apparent conflict in state and federal laws on legal status.