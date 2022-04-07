The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Dakota Buckley
Town of Residence: Saint Albans.
Education and degrees obtained: attended Saint Albans High School Class of 2015, attended Western Governors University; Bachelor of Science, Business Management.
Occupation: UBER Driver
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
We must support our younger population by ensuring that good paying jobs, quality infrastructure (roads, transit, broadband, etc.), great educational opportunities, as well as landmarks to visit. We must show our younger population that West Virginia is a state to stay in or move to, rather than leave.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Yes. To discriminate against the LGBTQ community is to discriminate based on who somebody is. This would be effectively discriminated based on religion, age, sex, etc.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
We have a shortage of teachers due to the lack of pay that they receive. They have an insurance system that is consistently underfunded and a Legislature that would rather hinder their right to organize than to give them a reason to stay. Teachers are effectively told that their choice to educate the next generation of West Virginians means that they should live in poverty. No person working 40 hours a week, especially somebody with a degree, should live in poverty and have to decide which bills to pay and which should be delinquent.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
It is difficult to keep our infrastructure state-of-the-art when we do not properly fund the divisions and organizations that keep us connected. We have municipalities that have state/county roads intertwined, complicating paving efforts. We must build a system to allow municipalities to use state money to maintain roads that exist within municipal jurisdiction. We must fund expansion of broadband. Keeping a bunch of money in a rainy day fund is all fine and good, but we cannot do so at the expense of safe water, safe roads, or reliable internet/phone service.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I support full legalization and decriminalization of cannabis, as well as an expungement of criminal records of those solely convicted of cannabis-related offenses. We must reform our criminal justice system, so that it does not continue to punish those who have already rehabilitated or paid their debt to society.