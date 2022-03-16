WV House 58 candidate: Edward R. Burgess (R) Mar 16, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.Edward Burgess' name will appear on the Republican ballot for the House of Delegates district 58, but he has informed supporters that he is dropping out of the race. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Name Questionnaire Politics Edward R. Burgess Candidate Supporter Email Candidacy Recommended for you Latest News Gov. Justice appoints new Public Energy Authority member, prompts renewed concern board is tilted in favor of industry over environment top story Huntington passes local CROWN Act ordinance top story Tri-State Airport launches ‘Soar’ campaign aimed at adding new routes The Food Guy: 'Three Things’ about me? You can bet food is involved top story Boys basketball state tournament: Defense carries Poca past Magnolia 43-19 in AA quarterfinals Boys basketball state tournament: St. Joseph ousts Cameron 71-62 WVU falls short at the plate in 2-1 loss at Duke Ryan Pritt: Trying to save face in bracket challenge