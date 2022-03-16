Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.

Edward Burgess' name will appear on the Republican ballot for the House of Delegates district 58, but he has informed supporters that he is dropping out of the race. 

