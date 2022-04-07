The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Trevor Morris
Town of Residence: Saint Albans
Education and degrees obtained:
2020 Graduate Saint Albans High School
Ben Franklin Career Center - completed Electrical Technology Program
Occupation: Apprentice Electrician -Valley Electric
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Our young people are leaving West Virginia to find work. I will fight to cut red tape and taxes to allow businesses to grow and prosper. We also need to expand the offerings at our vocational and technical schools.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I do not support anti-discrimination protection of social classes of people. I support anti-discrimination protections for anyone regardless of ethnicity or gender. The Fairness act will divide West Virginia.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
I will work to update the current Chapter 18 of State Code. We need to allow individuals from other professional careers to obtain a certified teaching certificate to combat our severe teacher shortages.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Roads need to be maintained on a regular basis. The temporary patches need to stop. I will work with business leaders to bring more broadband providers into our state.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?