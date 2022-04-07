The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Andy Shamblin
Town of Residence: Nitro
Education and Degrees Obtained: Nitro High School
West Virginia State University, Secondary Education
Marshall University, Educational Leadership
Occupation: I have taught history and civics courses as a classroom teacher at Nitro High School for the past seven years. I believe that a proper understanding of history helps to prepare our young people for the present and the future.
I’ve also been blessed to serve as a minister for the past twelve years. Currently, I am working at the church in which grew up- Nitro Church of Christ.
Lastly, I’ve also been fortunate to serve on the Nitro City Council since 2012, having won election three times.
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Population decline is one the most serious challenges we face as a state. To halt this decline, we must do several things. First, we must take additional steps to encourage business investment by continuing to remove unnecessary regulations and providing incentives to those businesses that locate here. The sad reality is that many of the students I teach will leave the state due to a lack of economic opportunities. Second, I would also like to see the establishment of a statewide infrastructure bank that could work in cooperation with the private sector to remove the many depilated and abandoned buildings that plague our landscape. We must work to improve both the physical and political image of our state. Lastly, we must work to improve our education system to ensure that we have an educated workforce that specifically targets higher paying jobs.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I think one thing we can all agree on is that no one should be discriminated against. Several current federal laws and court decisions reinforce this basic right to freedom from discrimination. However, I do not support amending state law to create more protected classes. Doing so would open up business and government to potentially frivolous lawsuits.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
The lack of certified teachers in West Virginia is nearing a crisis point. Many schools are operating with vacancies in math and science classrooms. In recent years, the Legislature has focused on passing laws which establish charter schools and educational voucher programs which will have the effect of making it more difficult to fund schools at levels that will enable county boards to fill these vacancies. This is not to say that charter schools couldn’t be beneficial in certain circumstances, if the they are offering something outside of the public-school system and are locally governed (which the current law does not require or even encourage). A vocational center, for example, that focuses on a particular trade would fall into this category. However, I think we are placing our emphasis in the wrong area. I believe we should work to improve the schools that serve 95% of our students. If elected, I will seek to engage parents and teachers instead of instituting top down mandates that are not based upon stakeholder feedback. We must do more to improve our educational outcomes. In my estimation, there are two basic challenges to overcome in attracting good teachers: raising low salaries and empowering principals and county boards to have more latitude in evaluating teachers. I believe in fully funding our schools, engaging parents and stakeholders, and holding schools and teachers accountable.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
If elected I will place a higher priority on improving both our physical and digital infrastructure. My district has not received an equitable distribution of road funds. Cross Lanes, in particular, suffers from many deteriorating roads and traffic congestion. We need an updated, comprehensive road maintenance plan that will establish a time frame for bringing our roads into the 21st century. Excess state budget surpluses should be dedicated towards this goal. Expanding broadband service is also crucial. Partnering with municipalities and county commissions to ensure that we avoid duplication is also important. In the long term, giving residents and businesses more choices for internet service is the goal. This will allow the market to drive down the cost and improve services through competition. However, in the short term, we must do more to hold current internet providers accountable for the subpar service they are providing. I have heard too many horror stories of bills rising without explanation, poor customer service, and insufficient internet speeds. If elected, I will advocate for stricter oversight of current internet providers by expanding the power of the Public Service Commission to regulate them.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
The first thing we need to do is shore up our medical marijuana program. The roll out of this program has been a disaster. We need to ensure that medical cannabis is properly regulated and controlled before we proceed with any additional legalization efforts. This is also a federal issue, because under federal law, cannabis is classified as an illegal drug. This may well change in coming years; However, we have so many current problems to solve as it stands that we should avoid recreational legalization at this time, as it could potentially lead to a whole host of unintended consequences.