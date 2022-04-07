The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Dianna Graves
Town of Residence: Cross Lanes
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor’s in political science, Stanford University
Occupation: Accountant
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Young people need hope to stay here. Hope that the state will move forward into the future instead of being mired in the past. That encompasses a whole huge range of issues and many are not ideological (although politicians try to make them so). Young people want us to diversify our energy matrix - not because they are against coal but because it means more jobs, different kinds of jobs and more opportunities to pursue paths different from those taken by their parents. They want a diversified economy for the same reasons. They want us to promote our strengths (tourism and our outdoor opportunities which are unparalleled) and stop bickering constantly with one another. They want West Virginia to move into the modern era, whether that’s demonstrating kindness and ethical treatment of animals or of our fellow humans. These are not mountains too large to move, either. I am striving to turn us in that direction and I’m relentless. Take House Bill 2096 - the last time I filled out this candidate survey I had been working to reinstate the film tax credit for two long years. It took two more but I got it across the finish line. Now West Virginia has what some in the industry are calling the best film tax credit in America. That’s going to help diversify our economy and provide exciting jobs for young people. Amazon, Universal and Paramount have already called to explore new projects here. I have also for three years attempted an overhaul of our animal welfare code and will continue until I’m successful because that’s what I do. I may get knocked down but I never stop getting back up to try again.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Personally I wish that we didn’t have to put into code any specific protections for any particular group of humans - because to me that feels like saying one type of human is more important than any other. How about we treat all humans like they matter and are our equals? That’s my own personal thought. But I will do as I believe the people of my district want me to do, on this and every other issue.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
My answer to this is the same for young people staying in the state. Hope. I think teachers feel that they are climbing an ever-steeper mountain side and not getting any closer to the top. The top is a school system that is full of happy, healthy, energetic children that are learning. What we need to accomplish this isn’t simple but it is attainable. We need greater flexibility in the classroom where teachers can teach without undue interference from administration. We need to stop tying funding for schools to enrollment because it’s always declining and schools need more money, not less. School now is not like school when most of us were kids. Our parents provided structure and discipline and comfort and food and guidance and all we needed from school was to learn math, science, reading etc. Many parents in West Virginia are not parents, they are drug- addicted, absent, neglectful or apathetic and sometimes all of the above. Those parents who are present and loving and doing what they should are often angry because "my kid’s teacher isn’t teaching Johnny anything!" But the reality is, Johnny’s teacher is exhausted from feeding, clothing, (out of their own pocket), caring for, providing structure and guidance, medical assistance, organizing food drives, hurriedly trying to fit in counseling sessions during planning meeting time, and oh yes trying to fit in some learning during class time for everyone else’s kids. We need absolutely radical funding for schools so that every single need a child has - if it’s not met at home - can be met at school without the teacher paying for it themselves. Charter schools can help with one side of this equation (greater flexibility for teachers) but it’s just one part of the equation. And that doesn’t help all the kids still in the regular public school system except in one important way - it leaves the state and local funding portion with that county so it actually increases the money per child in those public schools. More money per child is the goal… but we need much, much more than we are getting. Schools should be the focus of state spending until every need a child has can be met without requiring the generosity of the teacher to cover it. Then maybe they will see hope to stay here. Maybe then we will deserve for them to stay.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
We have a singular opportunity now to address these infrastructure issues due to all of the money provided by the federal government. People can argue about whether it should have been done but that’s a moot issue at this point. It’s here and we need to spend it wisely. I started working on this last summer - I met individually over several months on my own time with many delegates in the House and asked them what was their vision for the infrastructure money. I compiled that information and shared it with the leaders of the House so that hopefully, during discussions with the senate and the governor, we have a head start to know what is the general consensus. My own thoughts on this are that the state should do everything it can to assist the cities and counties to make their own ARPA funds stretch further. We should setup a grant program to prioritize the projects that either cannot get enough funding to cover all the need and/or that have the greatest impact on systems that reach many people. We could improve the lives of most of our citizens if we spend this money in an efficient and logical manner instead of a bit here and a bit there without any cohesive plan.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I think the federal government is going to legalize cannabis regardless of what we think of it. I myself am opposed to the legalization but I am a realist. If the feds legalize it, the best thing the state can do is to regulate it appropriately to keep it out of the hands of children and to use the revenue from it responsibly. If the Feds legalize it, the state could see around $300 million in revenue from it in the first couple of years. I would prefer to see that money dedicated in the beginning to two areas: our roads for increased maintenance and to superfund our schools.