Name: Rusty Williams
Town of Residence: Saint Albans
Education and degrees obtained: Nitro High School (96)
Ben Franklin Technical Center (96)
Computer Aided Drafting & Design
The Recording Workshop (99)
Audio/Video Production/Engineering
Occupation: Patient advocate on the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board; Co-instructor, Public Policy Advocacy through the WVU Department of Public Administration; video editor.
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Considering that we’re 50th in infrastructure, near 50th in education, and have the 48th worst economy in the country, it’s no wonder our young people get out of school and run from these hills as fast as they can. If we ever hope to reverse that trend, we have to address the root causes of poverty and implement policies that will grow the economy while ensuring that the corporate entities that have spent generations poisoning our communities in the name of profit finally start paying their fair share.
Also, from the many conversations I’ve had with young folks in my district, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum, the overwhelming majority are as disgusted with the attacks on women, reproductive healthcare services and the LGBTQ community as I am. If we want young people to stay here, we have to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated. That includes passing the Fairness Act, the Katherine Johnson Equal Pay Act, and repealing all restrictions to accessing reproductive healthcare services.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Absolutely. No one should ever be denied services or have to live in fear of losing their livelihood or the roof over their head for loving who they love or for being who they are. If elected, I will sign on to the Fairness Act my first day in office and advocate for its passage every single day until it reaches the governor’s desk.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
Treating teachers and public service personnel with the respect they deserve is a good place to start. When COVID-19 showed up and teachers were forced to adapt to an unprecedented situation, they went above and beyond to ensure the needs of their students were met. Though grossly underpaid, West Virginia teachers and school service personnel never fail to do whatever is necessary to take care of their students and it is long past time that we send folks to Charleston who hold public educators in the same regard.
If we normalize and tax cannabis, increase the severance tax on natural gas, and remove the overburdensome regulations on West Virginia hemp farmers, we could generate more than enough revenue to fully fund PEIA and pay our teachers and public service personnel competitive wages.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
If we legalize and tax cannabis, increase severance taxes on natural resources, implement a capital gains tax, and work to build a robust industrial hemp industry, we’ll generate more than enough revenue to address our infrastructure issues, all while creating thousands of good paying union jobs.
Also, by creating a State Bank, cities and municipalities could borrow money to fund public works projects without having to pay interest rates driven by Wall Street bond market speculation, ultimately saving taxpayers millions.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Not only do I fully support ending the draconian prohibition of cannabis, I have dedicated the last decade of my life to doing just that.
After using cannabis to mitigate the awful side effects of aggressive chemotherapy, I played an integral role in the passage of the Medical Cannabis Act and have served as patient advocate on the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board since appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in 2017.
Provided it’s done correctly, and the legislation includes provisions designed to address the societal wrongs created by prohibition as well as language permitting micro-permits to ensure that farmers and entrepreneurs aren’t priced out of participating in the industry, legalizing cannabis would give our people the tools to lift themselves and their communities out of poverty and create a sustainable prosperity that will benefit West Virginia for generations to come.