Name: Dana Ferrell
Town of Residence: Sissonville
Education and degrees obtained: Sissonville HS. WV State - Business Mgt & Mkt. WV State- Education Marshall - MA Special Education
Occupation: Retired Teacher. Owner/ CEO - RSN Sports Network.
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
I see a recent paradigm shift in population from urban to small towns in which West Virginia is poised to exploit. However, we must recognize that these people will still want conveniences such as high speed internet and the local coffee shop. While young people will be attracted to the state's outdoor activities, they still want affordable housing with less obligations. That tends to be communities of interest where they can associate with other young people. They don't want a 300 acre farm or an 80 year old fixer-upper. We need to look for incentives for private developers to build new and affordable housing in and around our towns and cities.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
As a Christian, I am compelled to follow Christ's example of love for all. If we can follow his lead, we wouldn't need man made laws but if we must, then I would seek laws that protect everyone on both sides of the issue. Just as in sports, there should be no need to "target" anyone on either side.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
My many years of teaching in West Virginia schools I believe provides me great insight to the issue. To attract and retain good teachers, we need to provide better working conditions. I co-sponsored House Bill 4844 that would remove IEP paperwork from special educators. It also added up to five personal days each year which teachers could use together at their discretion if so needed to travel, etc. This was no extra cost to the taxpayer but a great perk to teachers in West Virginia that surrounding states don't currently have.
Less paperwork and more support on discipline matters is important.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
I believe the 85th Legislature has done much to improve broadband and we are seeing that play out as we move forward. Water and sewer are also extremely important to economic development.
We have an opportunity with recent federal infrastructure monies coming to our state. We must make every effort to maximize matching dollars to get the biggest return. This requires master planning and coordination. I developed a new 10 year vision plan for state economic development.
Our roads are in bad shape after a severe winter. The WVDOH is working hard with limited resources and manpower after years of neglect. We must continue providing them necessary resources to get the job done. I always try to pass along road repair information as I get it and make myself available to constituents when they have a problem.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
As a teacher and coach, I have witnessed many young people get involved in marijuana and subsequently spiral into multiple problems and later other drugs. While I understand there are adults who are able to use it recreationally and do OK, I don't believe legalizing pot helps parents, teachers and coaches as it takes away their high ground when advising our youth. It's also important to note that most any skilled job requires a drug test of which cannabis is screened. Drug test failures are a big issue for employers in West Virginia.
If we are going to attract new employers, we must set the law to show we are making the best effort to offer a drug free workforce.