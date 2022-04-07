The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Name: Kenneth Ballard
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Marshall University, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, Juris Doctor Degree
Occupation: Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge
1. Please provide a short biography for yourself describing your professional and legal career.
I graduated from Law School in 2001. I began work as an associate at the law firm of Bickley and Jacobs. Then in 2004, I began my own law practice and handled cases of Family Law, Abuse and Neglect, Guardian ad litem and criminal cases. In 2007, I was appointed as a Mental Hygiene Commissioner. In 2008, I ran and won an election for Family Court Judge of Kanawha County. I was re-elected in 2016 for Family Court Judge. In May 2021, I was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice as a Circuit Judge to fill the spot left vacant by Judge Tod Kaufman’s retirement.
2. If a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for government documents ends up on your docket, would you process it as a priority case, as the statute demands?
Yes, absolutely. Freedom of Information Act lawsuits are required by law to be given priority status on my docket. I would follow the law and schedule it for an expedited hearing.
3. Why should voters reelect you to serve on the 13th Judicial Circuit?
Serving as a Circuit Judge of Kanawha County is a lifelong dream. I have 11 years of experience as being a Family Court Judge. I have a proven track record of efficiently handling a large docket and running a Judicial Circuit. I am well liked and respected by the Bar that practices in front of me. I am respected by my peers, as I was elected Chief Judge of Kanawha County Family from 2010 until my Circuit Judge appointment. Additionally, I have been elected to be the President of the West Virginia State Family Court Association in 2013 and 2017. I bring a wealth of judicial experience to this position. I promise to be fair and impartial in every matter before me.