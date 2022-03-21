The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Terry Burns
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Associate of applied science West Virginia State University
Occupation: Retired from West Virginia Department of Transportation
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
West Virginia must have good jobs and roads to support future industry. I support legislation to bring back the prevailing wage to ensure a good salary for our workers. We need legislation that will award grants for vocational trade school training. West Virginia needs to diversify the economy into the fields of technology, health care, manufacturing and other high paying industries. These fields will give our youth a career choice, so that they won’t need to leave to find a career of their choosing. We need to work with industries such as mining, oil and gas, timber and others that can help build shovel ready sites for future industry. West Virginia needs good broadband to allow us to compete for work from home jobs that will bring people to West Virginia. We also need more recreational activities that will attract younger people to West Virginia such as theme parks, a large ATV trail system or large water park. We need to promote West Virginia as an outdoor playground to attracted more people to visit and stay here. If we can get these things accomplished not only can we keep our young people in West Virginia, but we can get people to move to West Virginia.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I believe that everyone should have the freedom to live their life the way they prefer without living in fear. I would support protection for classes that are not currently protected. However, I also don’t believe that we should be putting labels on anyone. I really don’t need to know what group you identify with, just as you don’t need to know what group I identify with. Anti-discrimination protection should be inclusive to all people, regardless of a group or label.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
West Virginia must increase teacher pay to that of surrounding states and secure a permanent fix for PEIA. PEIA funding could have been funded by using the “pop tax” that was just removed by the Legislature. West Virginia also needs to advertise our program that forgives college tuition for teachers who work in our schools. I believe that Charter schools should also be required to have certified / qualified teachers. We cannot afford to short change our students education with uncertified/unqualified teachers. West Virginia needs a mentoring program for beginning teachers. Some new teachers get overwhelmed and leave within two years. A mentoring program could help these teachers in areas where they are uncomfortable. We should offer grants to help with the cost of certifying and re-certifying teachers and offer a salary increase to attract teachers to STEMS teaching positions.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
I believe that good broadband is the key to West Virginia’s future. Every company that looks for a new location looks for a shovel ready site, good interstate access and broadband. Good broadband and good infrastructure is the best way that we can compete with other states for new industry. The budget surplus should be used to fund the expansion of broadband. No interest loans should be available for expansion. These loans would be paid back to the state through new subscriber monthly fees. We also need to look for federal grants and other federal funding to expand broadband. Corridor H and the coalfields expressway must be finished as soon as possible. This will bring new opportunities for business, tourism and growth as well as increased tax revenue to West Virginia. West Virginia needs to diversify our economy to bring stability to our revenue stream. As revenue increases, West Virginia will have more tax dollars to spend on roads, broadband and utility expansion. There needs to be accountability within the department of transportation and other state agencies. I retired from Department of transportation and I know firsthand that there is a tremendous amount of waste in the Division of highways. We can cut out government waste and use the proceeds to help fund infrastructure projects.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I fully support the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Medical cannabis use should have been legalized many years ago. However, I can’t support recreational cannabis until the issue is researched and the evidence tells us it’s the right thing to do. We need to study the results from other states such as Colorado. Colorado legalized recreational cannabis use and has had various social and crime issues. Cannabis use can be considered a gateway drug that can lead to addiction, mental illness and violence. West Virginia already has a drug problem that we can’t fix; we don’t want to create another. Law enforcement should also be consulted for suggestions on regulations for cannabis use. Before we legalize recreational cannabis we need to look at all the evidence that is available, and then make an informed decision as to whether it should or should not be legalized.