Name: Joshua Higginbotham
Town of Residence: Cross Lanes.
Education and degrees obtained: I have a bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Charleston, a certification in public policy from Harvard University and I am currently pursuing my master's degree in national security and intelligence.
Occupation: I’m a marketing consultant for a number of companies and individuals in West Virginia, and the Higginbotham family runs a working 1,000 acre farm here in the Kanawha Valley. Additionally, I plan to teach history collegiately once I complete my graduate degree.
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
I am one of those people who have considered leaving this state, but I don’t want to because I love West Virginia. Tax reform, regulatory and occupational reforms, as well as balancing the needs of public schools, private schools and homeschoolers will allow us to retain a qualified workforce and their families. With so much federal infrastructure money being sent to our state, we need proven fiscal conservatives in the Senate to ensure it is spent on real infrastructure like broadband enhancement.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
While serving in the House of Delegates, I was the lead sponsor of a bill called the Fairness Act that aims to do just that—I will continue to do so once elected to the Senate. This is a critical piece of legislation that will assure young West Virginians that they are welcomed here and sends a message to the rest of the nation that we are open to diversity.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
Eliminating outdated parts of Chapter 18 of code, additional pay raises and protecting the right of qualified professionals from other fields to teach while pursuing their certification will allow us to combat this shortage.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
When we passed the Road Bond in 2017, I was the only member of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee who voted to support it. We need a Senator who has a proven record of funding infrastructure and not wasting money on pet projects.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
As a libertarian-leaning conservative, what people do on their own property and with their own money is none of my business unless someone is getting hurt. That’s called freedom. As long as they don’t use cannabis and drive or provide it to children, they should have the right to do that. Additionally, this could be a tremendous way to increase tax revenue and tourism.