Name: Mark Mitchem
Town of Residence: Clay.
Education and degrees obtained: High School Diploma, Bachelor's Degree in Fire Science, Degree in Criminology
Occupation: Retired
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
We need more activities to spark their interest. West Virginia is best known as the retirement state which means it's set up for people to come here to retire. There's not a lot of jobs in West Virginia that will take young people places. We need more job opportunities that pay more for the hour. Any scholarships that you're not allowed to work on the state needs to do more to help their students. You can't make a policy or craft legislation to make people stay. Everyone has free choice. All we can do is try to make the state look appealing to people.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I do not support the LGBTQ community. But I don't believe that they should be discriminated against. Everyone needs equal opportunities to work. Just because I don't agree with their lifestyle doesn't mean I wouldn't give them jobs. Even Jesus loves them; he just doesn't like their sin.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
If you're wanting to get more teachers/professors in the state; you need to raise their pay and give them better benefits. Also have a retirement package, job security, give them backing and support in any situation that they may need it. That doesn't mean that if they get accused of crossing the student-teacher boundaries that you should take the teacher's side, but that if the investigation shows that the teacher really didn't do anything then they shouldn't be reprimanded. That is just an example. There are too many teachers that get the short end of the stick because the school board doesn't back their teachers.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Well first, do better keeping up on the trees around the power lines, check water lines constantly, make sure the DOH has the funds and supplies to fix the roads. When it comes to the water quality, we need to flush the water lines every once in a while; to keep from getting rust buildup in the water and also algae build up. If you want better broadband you need to test the connections constantly, also put up more signal connectors on the lines.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do support the legalization of marijuana. As long as you legalize it for recreational use you're going to have a bigger problem with the harder drugs that plague this country (meth, heroin, cocaine etc.). I'm not saying it's a gateway drug, I'm saying that if you legalize marijuana for recreational use people are going to start making more of the harder drugs because once you give someone an inch they'll take a mile. You will have people try to get around the law with the harder drugs just because you legalize cannabis. I support it being used for medical reasons but not recreational.