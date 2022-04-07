The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Richard Lindsay
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained:
B.A. at Wingate University 2000; M.A. at George Washington University 2003; J.D. at Appalachian School of Law 2008
Occupation: Attorney
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Recently, I spoke with juniors and seniors at a local high school and far too many of them were planning to leave the state. When I asked why, they said because they feel unwanted, there are no jobs and no opportunities. To address this reality, we must recognize and accept that employers want and need an educated workforce, and certainty that they can build and move their product or services to sale efficiently and without controversy. So, I believe we need to stop pursuing measures that divide us; invest in public education; and invest in infrastructure. Doing so will create the type of job opportunities that will keep people here and bring people here.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I believe we are all God’s children and it is not for us to judge or discriminate against one another. As such, I have always supported and protected the rights of West Virginia’s LGBTQ community. One way I’ve done this is to oppose any attempt by the state to undermine local control. Two years ago on the last night of the regular session and through a procedural maneuver, I was able to defeat such an attempt. I believe in the conservative principle that “the government closest to the people governs best” and every year I’ve been in the legislature the folks in power think they know better when it comes to everything including a city or county’s authority to recognize and protect the citizens in their community.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
The first thing that we need to do is to stop the war on public education. Our teachers are parents, coaches and leaders in our communities. They serve not only to educate our youth, but the public through their work at the social and community center of our counties – public schools. And for the last four years they have been disrespected by the legislature. So, we need to let them teach; let them organize; and let them innovate. That’s how you encourage folks to become teachers and recruit teachers to come to our state to teach. Second, we need to remember that they are professionals. And so, regardless of whether they teach at a public school or charter school they must be qualified and certified. Third, we must protect our Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA). Our public school teachers are paid less and in return require the certainty and promise of a fully funded PEIA.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
While in the Legislature, I have introduced and always supported legislation to improve West Virginia’s infrastructure. I believe that we must have clean water, universal broadband, and good roads in order to create jobs and an economy that allows for economic mobility. More recently I co-sponsored S.B. 584, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, that was signed into law by the governor this spring. The law allows for greater flexibility and increases funds for grants to build and complete water and wastewater projects. This is sorely needed in our rural counties and smaller communities to provide for the citizenry and attract and maintain businesses.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
First, we need to fully implement and make accessible our medical marijuana program for our patients and people suffering from permanent and painful diseases and ailments. Despite the fact the law passed five years ago, the program is still not available to the people of West Virginia. The folks in power have delayed it, obstructed and over regulated it since it passed. After it is fully implemented, people will see the value of the program, and will be inclined to recognize the potential benefits of legalization of recreational cannabis.