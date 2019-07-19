Garin Justice named offensive coordinator at UNLV

Former Concord head coach and West Virginia University offensive tackle Garin Justice was elevated Thursday to the offensive coordinator position at UNLV.
The news was first reported by the Associated Press.
Justice joined the Rebels’ coaching staff in 2018 as the team’s run game offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, and was promoted in part due to the ill health of UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton. Cotton, a former Nebraska assistant who served as the Cornhuskers’ interim coach in 2014, is currently awaiting a heart transplant.
Justice will also take over duties as the Rebels primary play caller, UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said.
“Garin moving into a new role mill make a smooth transition for us,” Sanchez said. “He’s a former head coach who did a lot of good things here in his first year and we have full confidence that he will do a great job helping us move forward as a coordinator.”
A 2001 graduate of Gilbert High School, Justice eventually was honored as a second-team All-America selection while at WVU. He coached Concord to a 40-17 record from 2011-2015 before taking a job as the offensive line coach at Florida Atlantic.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: West Virginia University redshirt junior tight end Jovani Haskins was named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List announced Friday.
Haskins played in 12 games in 2018, finishing with 16 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. His top performance was against Texas, when he had four catches for 33 yards.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.