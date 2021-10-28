Gazette-Mail job fair Thursday Oct 28, 2021 38 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Gazette-Mail is hosting a job fair today to fill several vacancies for employee and independent contractor roles.Newspaper representatives will conduct immediate interviews, as well as gather applications for all of its vacancies, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1001 Virginia St. E., in Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Gazette-Mail editorial: When did expert advice become a bad thing? Ben Fields: Losing our ability to tell right from wrong (Opinion) Hoppy Kercheval: Paycheck Protection is a dig at unions (Opinion) top story Yeager board embraces electronic aviation as a component of future growth Sources: Marshall's move to Sun Belt 'imminent' Cathy Slemp: Asking the right questions on Build Back Better (Opinion) High stakes and wide open future for carbon removal discussed at WV climate webinar Things to do this weekend: Oct. 28-31 Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts