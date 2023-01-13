The West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show is next weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (see link below). It's a great opportunity to get some new gear.
Speaking of gear, January is a good month to organize all your outdoor stuff. Unless, of course, you are unfortunate enough to be an angler who fly fishes. Then, January is fly-tying month.
I'm in that category myself – although the “fly fisherman” designation is often debated by those who've seen me on a stream. At any rate, after catching the fly fishing bug (a polite way of referring to what's essentially a mild form of insanity) I was soon dropping a ton of money on flies.
As fast as I bought them, I'd lose 'em in snags and trees, or fish would chew them up (never mind the ratio of snags to chews). I would routinely pick up a dozen flies and lose 13 in a day's fishing. That sounds mathematically impossible. Not for me.
Finally, I wised up and purchased a vise and fly-tying kit, and spent the winter teaching myself how to tie. I started with the humble Woolly Bugger, a popular fly that's effective for just about anything in the water (including beer cans). It's relatively simple to tie, and in no time at all I was cranking them out. The first trout I ever caught on one of my Woollies was a stocked rainbow at Paint Creek. I promptly took out my nippers, cut the fly off and stuffed it back in my vest. It's still pinned to the cork board behind my desk.
From Woollies, I moved on to dry flies – the type that rest on top of the water. I started with the Adams, a popular pattern. Dry flies require more refined techniques (and more materials). I had trouble getting the wings right – they are supposed to stick out at a 45-degree angle. It takes practice. I persevered until I had about a half-dozen I considered usable. The wings on some were a little wonky, but, hey, I figured trout don't carry protractors.
That spring, for the first time I had a fly box filled with my own flies. It was one of my most memorable seasons of fishing.