Girls basketball poll: Wheeling Park, North Marion and St. Joseph still sit in top spots (copy)

Things remained largely unchanged in the latest girls basketball AP poll released on Monday with Wheeling Park, North Marion and St. Joseph sitting atop the Class AAA, Class AA and Class A lists respectively.
Cabell Midland broke out of a second-place tie with Greenbrier East and stole a first-place vote. The Spartans remain in third with two-time defending champion Parkersburg in fourth and with two place votes. The Kanawha Valley's South Charleston and George Washington each moved up a spot to No. 5 and No. 8 respectively.
The Valley's two Class AA representatives remained in the same spots as Winfield again checked in at No. 2 and Nitro at No. 7. Frankfort and Wayne each moved up a spot to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively with defending-champion Fairmont Senior rounding out the top five.
St. Joseph took all nine first-place votes in Class A and Parkersburg Catholic swept the runner-up votes to remain in second. Summers County, Pocahontas County and Gilmer County completed the top five.