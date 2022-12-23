Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

snow-gc9e7569c8_1920
Buy Now

My plans to backpack up to the top of Dolly Sods Wilderness on Christmas Eve to try to spot Santa, Dasher and company have, alas, been canceled.

As I write this, it's zero degrees at my house with a dusting of snow and windy conditions. In other words, mild, balmy weather to a hardened outdoorsman such as myself.

Recommended for you