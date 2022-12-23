My plans to backpack up to the top of Dolly Sods Wilderness on Christmas Eve to try to spot Santa, Dasher and company have, alas, been canceled.
As I write this, it's zero degrees at my house with a dusting of snow and windy conditions. In other words, mild, balmy weather to a hardened outdoorsman such as myself.
But even so, the weather report for tonight on Dolly gave me a start. Forecasters are predicting “extremely rare and dangerous” conditions, with possible 100 mph wind gusts, and a wind chill factor that could dip to 60 below zero.
Dolly Sods is well known for its mercurial weather. No matter what the weather is in the lowlands, when you're above 4,000 feet, you're in a high altitude environment. Winter temps frequently fall below zero; temperatures (not wind chill – actual temps) of 40 below zero have been recorded.
Snow and frost are possible any time of year. The Sods' yearly precipitation is more than 55 inches; snowfall can reach 150 inches in a year. Winds blow almost constantly. The distinctive gnarled appearance of trees on top of Dolly are due to wind and heavy deposits of ice and rime frost.
These extreme conditions on top of Dolly also contribute to its beauty, to be sure. But, I'm not a fan of hypothermia, so I think I'll stay home and try to glimpse Santa from my living room window.
Actually, my living room window is iced up at the moment, so that plan won't work either. Maybe I'll just lounge by the fire with a good book, and let NORAD track Santa this year.