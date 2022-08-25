Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women's soccer team ended a winless drought of nearly a year with a victory over Morehead State and the men's team rode Milo Yosef's first career hat trick to a convincing 5-0 win over VCU Thursday evening at Hoops Family Field.

With a 2-0 win over Morehead State, the Marshall women's soccer team picked up its first victory in 338 days.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

