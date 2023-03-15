Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

475152139
Buy Now

There is still high demand for homes, but a shortage of inventory.

 Metro Creative

Home buying in the Kanawha Valley is slowly returning to pre-pandemic market conditions, according to some local real estate agents. There is still high demand for homes, but a shortage of inventory.

Stephanie Cavender, an agent with Highley Blessed Realty, based in Teays Valley, said she is still seeing an influx of buyers.

Tags

Recommended for you