Home buying in the Kanawha Valley is slowly returning to pre-pandemic market conditions, according to some local real estate agents. There is still high demand for homes, but a shortage of inventory.
Stephanie Cavender, an agent with Highley Blessed Realty, based in Teays Valley, said she is still seeing an influx of buyers.
“We have buyers, but we don’t have a whole lot of houses. And the houses that do come on the market, a lot of times, people don’t want to have to fix them,” she said.
This is a problem, she said, because more buyers this year are relying on government-funded loans. “The people who are buying right now are the people who got knocked out of buying last year, when people with cash and conventional loans knocked out the people using government-funded loans like USDA, FHA and West Virginia Housing,” Cavender said. “To qualify for these loans, houses have more criteria they have to pass.”
Heather Highley, the firm’s owner, agrees. “Sellers have to be flexible, both in showings and in repairs. Buyers are being more picky. You’re not going to get tons of offers on your property, you’re going to get a couple, and they’re not going to be way over asking price like last year,” Highley said.
Highley has been in the real estate business for 12 years. She started Highley Blessed Realty four years ago. “We are growing. We’ve got some roots and some good agents,” she said. “Last year, our company was ranked 17 out of 70-some companies in our area. I think we’re doing pretty well.”
The firm recently bought commercial property in Teays Valley, and they have done substantial renovations to their new office at 3925 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Highley and Cavender also have advice for buyers: Get pre-approved, and know what monthly payment you can make.
“Don’t go out buying vehicles when you want to buy a house,” Cavender said. “Stay on top of the lending situation. Go by what monthly payment you’re comfortable with, not what you’re approved for.”
She emphasizes to her clients that they shouldn’t assume — they should contact a lender. “Call them, see where you’re at. A lot of them will help you with your credit and tell you how long it will take to get you into a house,” Cavender said.
Highley said that by the middle of March last year they had closed on 590 houses. This year, they’ve sold 495. “That figure would be higher if we had more houses,” she said.
Higher interest rates aren’t necessarily hindering buyers. “I always say, you marry your home, but you date the interest rate,” Cavender said. “You’re not stuck with that interest rate. When it goes down, you can refinance.”
One motivating factor for buyers, according to Cavender, is that rent keeps skyrocketing. “I have clients saying ‘We were going to rent for a while, but they raised our rent $300, and now they’re raising it again.’ Why would they want to stay in a rental?”
For buyers concerned about the high interest rates, one strategy is to look for an assumable mortgage. The buyer assumes the loan and pays what’s owed on the house, but that buyer takes over the interest rate. “I did one where the buyer assumed a loan at an interest rate of 3.25% instead of the current 6.5%. That’s a big difference in your monthly payment,” Cavender said.
The current market situation is so tight, some potential sellers worry they won’t be able to find another house. They think “If I sell, what am I going to move into?”
Cavender suggested there are ways around that. “In the contract, you can add ‘contingent on finding suitable housing,’ so that sellers have time to find a new house,” she said.