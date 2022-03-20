Since the beginning of the pandemic, two challenges for the home building industry have been supply issues and finding labor. But locally, at least, some small businesses have met these challenges and prospered.
Baldwin & Sons Construction, with headquarters in Ashford in Boone County, is a case in point. The company was founded by Tony Baldwin two years ago. In 2021, Baldwin & Sons was selected as “Best in the Valley” by Kanawha County readers of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“We’ve stayed busy over the winter, and are booked until July,” Tony Baldwin said. “I can’t tell much difference between this year and last year. If anything, it seems like business picked up during the pandemic.”
He said the cost of materials continues to be an issue, but shortages have eased. “It’s not as crazy as it was last year, but prices keep climbing. At least the supply of lumber is better than last year.”
Baldwin & Sons have built homes in the counties of Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, and Mason. “Everybody wants to go a little smaller these days. Nobody wants to build a big mansion anymore. I’d say our homes average from 1,700 to 1,800 square feet and range in price from $200,000 to $250,000,” Baldwin said.
In addition to building single-family dwellings, his company does a lot of home upgrades that add value to existing homes. “We do more room additions than anything,” Baldwin said. “And we build a lot of decks.”
As for labor, he said that’s an ongoing problem. Baldwin works with his son, Jason, and several work crews. “Skilled workers are hard to find, and we always need general labor. But the people have to be willing to work,” he said.
Elite Roofing at Elkview has also been weathering the storm, so to speak. “We really weren’t affected by the pandemic,” said Assistant Office Manager Samantha Taylor.
The roofing industry has always been somewhat recession resistant. After all, nature never takes a break; wind, rain, snow and hail don’t shut down. That keeps roofers busy. It helps that Elite Roofing, owned by James Morris, has earned a good local reputation after Morris started the business four years ago.
“In 2020, when everything shut down, we were very busy — especially when people started getting their stimulus money. The only issue we had was getting materials. This affected us through last year,” Taylor said.
The company also installs seamless gutters and siding, and these also saw a boost after the pandemic hit. “We’ve had way more siding jobs,” she said. “Everybody was home and wanting to do some home improvement.”
The supply chain has been more reliable this year. But, as with Baldwin’s construction business, the rising prices have forced the company to change the way it operates. “We used to make estimates good for 60 days. Now, we have to redo estimates every 30 days because prices keep going up,” Taylor said. All their estimates are free to home owners.
As far as materials go, asphalt shingles and metal roofing are about equal in popularity, according to Taylor.
Metal roofs are attractive, but more expensive. “The metal roofing has a lifetime guarantee, but you have to replace the screws every 10 years to prevent leaks. Our shingles come with wonderful warranties, and we offer a five-year workmanship warranty with any roofs we do,” she said.
“Our only issue with shingles is that certain colors are on back order for up to a year.”
Elite Roofing used to repair roofs they did not install, but are no longer offering that service. “We used to do that, but we are so busy now with roof replacements we don’t have the manpower to spare,” Taylor said.
She said Elite Roofing will go anywhere in West Virginia, if the job is big enough to warrant it. The company is licensed in Pennsylvania as well. Elite also works with local real estate agents on roof inspections, and they do work for insurance companies in accessing storm damage and other claims.