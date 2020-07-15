Herbert Hoover High School alumnus Jeremy Hammes graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, on June 13.
While a cadet at West Point, Hammes concentrated his studies in Defense Strategic Studies. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry Branch and will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his first assignment.
Hammes graduated from Herbert Hoover High in 2016. He is the son of Todd and Valerie Hammes of Clendenin and grandson of Donald and Edwina Anderson of Clendenin and Floyd and Jeanette Hammes of Sigourney, Iowa.
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country.
The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor, and country and is prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the Army.