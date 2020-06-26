House Dems pass DC statehood bill

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the establishment of the District of Columbia 230 years ago, the House of Representatives voted to declare the city the nation’s 51st state, a legislative milestone that supporters say begins to right historical wrongs.
The vote Friday afternoon fell mostly along party lines. Officials in the District say not having statehood has led to the disenfranchisement of its 700,000 residents.
The White House confirmed Thursday that it opposes statehood, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, has said he will not bring the legislation to a vote in his Republican-controlled chamber.
But that did not stop the celebration by statehood advocates and District officials who have pushed for passage of the legislation for years.
A video tweeted by the office of District Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, who watched the proceedings with aides and other statehood supporters at a restaurant on the Southwest Waterfront, showed her waving her hands above her head during the vote.
“Power concedes nothing without a demand. And statehood is our demand,” the fifth-generation Washingtonian said in a statement, referencing a famous quote from abolitionist and onetime District resident Frederick Douglass. She added: “I was born without representation, but I swear — I will not die without representation. Together, we will achieve DC statehood, and when we do, we will look back on this day and remember all who stood with us on the right side of history.”
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who has served as the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress for nearly three decades, managed the bill for Democrats on the floor, doling out time for lawmakers from her party to speak and rebutting Republican arguments against statehood. In an interview, she said the experience was a thrill — with one major caveat.
“Every member got to vote on D.C. statehood except the member who represents the District of Columbia,” she said. “We’re close to putting an end to this kind of anomaly.”
The House voted on District statehood once before, in 1993. The bill failed 277 to 153.
This time, the legislation had 227 co-sponsors — a majority in the House. It passed 232 to 180, with 19 members not voting. The lone Democrat to oppose the bill was Rep. Collin C. Peterson, whose Minnesota district heavily favored President Donald Trump in 2016.
A companion bill in the Senate is co-sponsored by 39 Democrats and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
District statehood has become a civil rights litmus test for the Democratic Party’s left flank, particularly because the once majority- Black city — home to historically Black Howard University and a rich tradition of Black music from jazz to go-go — still has a population that is 46 percent African American.
Many Democrats in the House, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, wore black face masks emblazoned with “51” on Friday to protect them from the novel coronavirus.
Bowser and others who joined her to watch the vote wore masks in the restaurant and socially distanced.
Pelosi said that, when her late father was in Congress, he was chairman of a subcommittee in charge of the District, earning him the informal title “mayor of Washington,” but he nevertheless supported home rule.