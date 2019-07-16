ImpactWV online portal to help West Virginia entrepreneurs

A new online service aims to connect aspiring West Virginia entrepreneurs seeking to launch their ideas with guidance and information from skilled advisors.
ImpactWV.org, developed by digital advertising company AHMdigital, works in conjunction with organizations and groups throughout the state to assist new entrepreneurs and help existing business owners take their venture to the next level.
“After over 30 years of practicing law and also investing in various enterprises, I saw an opening in West Virginia to connect entrepreneurs, startups, with consultants ... as well as numerous agencies and organizations spread across West Virginia who want to help,” Harry Bell, CEO and Chief Creative Strategist at AHMdigital, said at a news conference Tuesday.
More than 40 groups around the state, from government agencies and educational organizations to various nonprofits, have pledged their support for the program, Bell said.
Bell said his goal is to grow the ImpactWV portal to include numerous links and resources for startups, so that every organization, school, government agency, nonprofit and for-profit that supports entrepreneurship in the state can be accessed from the website.
“Where does an entrepreneur start?” Bell said. “It is a constant question which arises and to which brings about much confusion as to where to go. We want to solve that and help.”
Bell said that the online portal will help route inquiries from aspiring entrepreneurs to the ImpactWV team and advisors, who can help suggest and direct them to the best possible resources in a fast, efficient manner.
“We have reached out to over 70 different organizations and groups which offer services to entrepreneurs and businesses and asked them to participate,” Bell said. “We want these silos to share what it is they do best, from advanced manufacturing consulting, to business plan development, to marketing analysis, financing and legal, to share so that we can properly connect the entrepreneurs with the right silo."
The West Virginia entrepreneurship world is missing out by not adopting Impact investing models while focusing on solving problems in a sustainable and impactful fashion, Bell said.
“ImpactWV.org is one way I am giving back to the state which has given me such success over the last several decades,” Bell said. “Advances in technology have lowered the bar to entry in many ways, and here, this is one way we can help.”
Many West Virginia-based government agencies and for-profit agencies are financially failing or in trouble, but are spending thousands of dollars with out-of-state groups when they could easily do better in West Virginia, said Bell.
“I am sick and tired of West Virginia companies missing out and West Virginians leaving because our own businesses and agencies won’t spend resources in a way which is impactful to our state,” Bell said. “We cannot be sustaining for West Virginia if you send your dollars to others, most of whom never give back and who don’t employ West Virginians.
“Entrepreneurs need help now, and West Virginia has a number of successful investors and mentors who are always looking for opportunities. No one is going to help West Virginia unless we can help ourselves. ImpactWV.org is a start, but to be successful, all the silos, as well as entrepreneurs, need to avail themselves of the portal.”
For more information, visit https://impactwv.org.