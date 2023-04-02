Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With spring settling in across the U.S. and days lengthening, many people are ready to spend more time outside. But after a walk outdoors, have you ever found seeds clinging to your clothes? Lodged in your socks and shoelaces? Perhaps tangled in your pet’s fur?

While most of us don’t give these hitchhikers much thought, seeds and burrs may be the first signs of invasive plant spread.

Megan Dolman is a doctoral candidate in Ecology, Evolution and Behavior at Boise State University. This article was originally published on The Conversation (theconversation.com). It is published here under a Creative Commons license.

