Ramp diggin’ started early this year in and around Richwood. A warm spell in February brought the little green shoots poking out of the leafy duff covering the forest floor. Veteran ramp diggers call these first ramps “silver bullets,” by far the most pungent and flavorful.

By all accounts, 2023 will render a decent crop of wild ramps. Down from the hills come the ramp diggers with huge potato sacks full of the smelly plants caked with dirt and an occasional worm or spider egg sac. Nothing about ramps is for the faint of heart.

Susan Johnson lives in Richwood.

