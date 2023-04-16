Ramp diggin’ started early this year in and around Richwood. A warm spell in February brought the little green shoots poking out of the leafy duff covering the forest floor. Veteran ramp diggers call these first ramps “silver bullets,” by far the most pungent and flavorful.
By all accounts, 2023 will render a decent crop of wild ramps. Down from the hills come the ramp diggers with huge potato sacks full of the smelly plants caked with dirt and an occasional worm or spider egg sac. Nothing about ramps is for the faint of heart.
Bruce Donaldson, owner of Four Seasons Outfitters, hires a crew of experienced diggers and processes the ramps at his market just outside the city limits. The going rate for a pound of ramps this year is $7. Gourmet restaurants, however, will pay as much as $30 a pound.
Many of these ramps will end up at the Richwood Community Center. Eight hundred pounds of them will be cleaned and cooked up for the oldest public ramp festival in West Virginia: the Feast of the Ramson.
The Richwood Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event, this year on Saturday, April 22. The line for the meal usually starts forming an hour before 10 a.m. and continues till all the ramps are gone — usually around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Tickets are $20. Artisans and crafts will set up their booths in the gymnasium area, and there will be live music.
In 1938, Jim Comstock, publisher of the West Virginia Hillbilly, anointed his hometown of Richwood as the Ramp Capital of the World. For 84 years the townspeople work together to put on the annual feast for upwards of a thousand visitors each year.
Every day since April 3, volunteers have been gathering to clean the freshly-dug ramps. Most of the ramp cleaners are retired people who are as skilled and experienced as the diggers.
It’s a messy, multi-step process. First, you shake off the clumps of dirt and remove the fringe of roots. This requires a small, sharp paring knife, and many of the cleaners bring their own. Next, you gently peel away the outer leaves — pink and iridescent as a fairy’s wing. What’s left is the green leaf and slick white ramp bulb, thinner than its cousin the leek or green onion. After an hour or so of ramp cleaning, you might get a touch of “ramp fever.” Smelling them over a prolonged period can leave a person feeling a little dizzy and head-achy.
The ramps then go through several baths of cold water to remove all the dirt. They will be frozen until the Friday before the feast. That’s when a separate crew of volunteers will begin to cook the massive meal in the brand new commercial kitchen at the former National Guard Armory. (The renovation of the Community Center is another project of local volunteers.) The steamy ramps will be dished out by politicians and other volunteers along with pinto beans, ham, bacon, fried potatoes, cornbread, sassafras tea and cakes baked by local women.
Yes, it takes a village — well over 100 volunteers from diggers to cleaners to cooks to servers — to pull off the Feast of the Ramson. As Chamber of Commerce director Suzanne Coffey put it, “It’s a labor of love.”