Republican Gov. Jim Justice has appointed his former adviser, Bray Cary, to the West Virginia University Board of Governors.
Justice announced Cary’s appointment Tuesday.
Justice appointed Cary on June 29, according the governor’s nomination letter Director of Communications Jordan Damron supplied to the Gazette-Mail.
Cary, 73, replaces Wheeling attorney William Wilmoth on the board. Wilmoth’s term expired this year.
Two other terms on WVU’s Board of Governors expire this year — those of Martinsburg attorney Richard Pill and Kimberly Weaver, an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University and an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
Cary’s term on the board will last through June 2025. The appointment has to be approved by the state Senate.
On Monday, Damron confirmed Cary no longer was employed for the Governor’s Office and that Roman Stauffer, Justice’s 2020 campaign manager, had been hired as a senior adviser to the governor for $90,000 a year.
Cary, owner of Cary Communications and known for his ownership of West Virginia Media Holdings, which owned WOWK-TV and The State Journal, joined the Governor’s Office in the fall of 2017 as a “citizen volunteer.”
Cary came on board a couple of months after Justice changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Cary is a registered Republican.
In May 2018, Justice reclassified Cary as a part-time state employee and began paying him $8.75 an hour after the West Virginia Legislature passed a law making citizen volunteers subject to the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act.
Cary is the second person in the past year to leave Justice’s team for a position at WVU. Maj. Gen. James Hoyer retired from his post with the West Virginia National Guard at the end of 2020 to become a senior associate vice president at WVU. In his new role, Hoyer remains involved with the state’s COVID-19 response as well as economic development, including the Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center.