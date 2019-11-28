Kanawha's only choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm opens today

Before it was Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving was a day when many families would venture out to select a tree for the holidays. That tradition is still alive at Whipkey Christmas Tree Farm north of Charleston — the only choose-and-cut tree farm in Kanawha County.
The owner, Bob Whipkey, plans to open for sales on Black Friday, as he’s done for more than 20 years.
“I did my first planting in 1990 and have been selling trees here since 1997,” he said.
At 73, he’s trying to phase out the business. “How long I do it depends on my health,” he said. “I stopped planting seven years ago. I’m just selling the trees as they mature. Not sure how much longer I’ll be doing it. The trees might outlast me.”
Age notwithstanding, Whipkey, a retired forester, climbs up and down the slopes of his farm without apparent effort. Perhaps it’s the holiday business that keeps him young.
“It’s a joy to see people come out in good spirits,” he said. “For many families, it’s a tradition. Some people pack a lunch. I’ve had parents put on Santa Claus suits and take their kids around.”
He recalls one family that reminded him of the Griswolds, the Chevy Chase family in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“The dad would wear a Santa hat, and he always bought the biggest tree he could find. Didn’t matter how it looked. I saw him buy an 18-foot tree and haul it out of here on the roof of his car.”
This year, Whipkey has spruce and white pine trees for sale.
“White pine needles are flexible and soft and tend to last longer, but with heavier ornaments their branches tend to droop. I’ve learned to shear my trees very tight, so that the branches hold each other up. Spruce branches are sturdier and hold ornaments better, but you have to keep spruce watered or they’ll start losing their needles early.”
Saws are provided, and once a customer selects and cuts their fresh tree, they drag it up a hill to a shed where it’s shaken and prepared for transport. Baling twine and rope to tie down to a vehicle are provided.
Whipkey said the demand is growing, even as the number of growers is decreasing.
“The biggest problem with the industry in West Virginia is the age of the growers. We’re all getting old. We only have about 23 choose-and-cut growers left in the state. I wish I were just starting out now. There is a tremendous demand for the natural Christmas tree. It’s grown in the last five years. I have millennials who grew up with artificial trees tell me they want to get back to the real tree.”
Even so, young people aren’t getting into the business. He said his son used to help him, but he’s married and a pharmacist now. “It’s hard to find labor. I have a neighbor who who comes down and helps, because he likes doing it, but it’s pretty much a one-man business now. That’s part of the reason I’m getting out of it.”
There is a group, the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, that is trying to attract new growers. They do two workshops a year to help potential growers understand how to get in the business and sustain themselves.
There are a number of issues to consider when starting a farm, one being that it’s not a fast money maker. It takes six or seven years for seedlings to grow big enough to sell.
It also involves year-round work. Back when Whipkey was still planting, he would order his seedlings in February. In March or April he would plant them. Then the mowing season comes and lasts all summer.
“The seedlings can’t take any competition from grass and weeds,” he said. Some trees might require fertilizer.
In June, he would start shearing. “You only have a window of about four weeks for shearing the new growth. The shearing stimulates the tree to make more buds next year, and you’re also shaping the tree.”
Then, there is the preparation for selling season. “Since I’m phasing out, my sales are down. I’m usually out of marketable trees in three weeks.”
He said the Wilkerson Tree Farm in Lincoln County — the next closest farm to the Charleston area — has an even higher demand. “He usually sells out in a week or two.”
After sales season, you have to cut all the stumps to ground level; otherwise they draw insects, which can then move to your trees.
Naturally, weather can be a factor. This year, Whipkey said he lost more trees than he’s ever lost.
“Spring was too wet, and by August it was too dry,” he said.
Directions to Whipkey Tree Farm: Take the Big Chimney exit off I-79, then turn up Coopers Creek Road beside the exit, travel 2.5 miles up Coopers Creek, turn left onto Four Mile Road, go 300 yards and take the first driveway on the right. Hours are Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information about availability, call 304-965-0375.