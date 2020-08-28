LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hurricane Laura carved a deadly, devastating path north from the Louisiana coast Thursday, destroying some homes and businesses while sparing others.
The storm killed at least 10 residents, uprooted trees and overturned tractor-trailers, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and dumping massive amounts of rain on the region.
The storm had rapidly intensified before it made landfall early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, becoming one of the most powerful to strike the Gulf Coast in decades. It came ashore at 1 a.m. near Cameron, Louisiana, about 35 miles east of the Texas border, packing 150 mph peak winds.
Even as Laura weakened Thursday morning, it still unleashed hurricane-force winds as far inland as central Louisiana, ravaging communities before being downgraded to a tropical storm in the afternoon.
“We have sustained a tremendous amount of damage,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said at an afternoon news conference, even as he gave thanks that the state had been spared from the worst-case scenario for which officials had braced.
“We have thousands and thousands of our fellow citizens whose lives are upside down,” he said.
President Donald Trump said during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday that he plans to tour areas hit by Laura this weekend.
Hospitals and nursing homes across Louisiana were evacuated Friday after 82 of the state’s water systems failed in the wake of Laura’s assault on a swath of wetlands and countryside, causing about $25 billion in damage.
Edwards told reporters Friday that he had requested a major disaster declaration from the White House to provide additional emergency funding for recovery.
“The good news is, we didn’t have inundation 30 miles inland, as they had predicted, from the storm surge,” Edwards said at a news conference. “But that didn’t mean we didn’t have tremendous devastation down there.”
Although hospitals and nursing homes could use generators to restore power, they couldn’t operate without water, which makes it possible to have air conditioning and to sterilize equipment.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said that, of the city’s six water plants, one was “pulverized” by the storm, two were not working and three were working minimally. In most of the city’s buildings, he said water was coming out of the faucet only in a trickle.
“We have a fraction of the capacity that we normally have,” Hunter said.
Laura touched down early Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana, about 35 miles east of the Texas border, as a Category 4 hurricane with wind gusts of up to 150 mph and a peak storm surge of 12 to 21 feet. Officials called it one of the most powerful hurricanes to afflict the U.S. Gulf Coast in decades.
More than 12 inches of rain had fallen in some spots as of Friday, and Laura is expected to deliver heavy storms and powerful winds across the middle of the country and into the Mid-Atlantic states over the weekend.
Some of the hurricane’s worst destruction came in Lake Charles and surrounding cities, where detached roofs lay in the road, gas station canopies were crumpled and some buildings were completely destroyed. Of the 10 storm-related deaths, officials said four were from trees falling on homes, one was a drowning and five resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to use generators during power outages.
Rescue officials continued to look for survivors in hard-hit coastal areas, where winds and storm surge flattened houses, peeled off roofs and left significant flooding. Crews on Friday continued to clear highways made impassible by the storm, and schools postponed classes due to a lack of electricity. Curfews were in effect in several Louisiana parishes and Texas counties, where dangerous driving conditions made it particularly risky to be out in the dark.
More than 910,000 people lost power during the storm, including many in Calcasieu Parish, where public utility officials said outages were likely to last for weeks. Most of the region also was without water, sewage and other necessities Friday.
“It’s not a pleasant place to be right now,” Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish director for the Louisiana Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told reporters.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said his office had responded to 1,660 calls for help and had completed 66 rescue missions for people who had been trapped in their homes. Many residents who evacuated came back to find severe damage.
Jenna Thrash returned Thursday to her home in DeQuincy, Louisiana, a city of about 3,000, to find that the back of her family’s carport had blown off, shingles had flown off the house’s roof and the area in front of the family’s shed was flooded. Their house didn’t have power, so she sat in the car with the air conditioning on as she exchanged messages with her insurance company.
“If they call, you need to answer it, because this is about our insurance,” Thrash, 30, said out the window to her husband, Josh Thrash, as he fiddled with their backup generator.
“Have them call me,” he replied. “I’m trying to get some air conditioning running.”
The couple had not wanted to evacuate to their cousins’ house in Spring, Texas, Jenna Thrash said. But the path of the storm was uncertain, and they worried about the safety of their sons, ages 12 and 7.
Thrash said her older son has a rare genetic condition that puts him at high risk for COVID-19. She had taken him out of the house only twice during the pandemic before this week, and she was nervous about evacuating.
The couple disassembled their son’s new wheelchair before they left, but it didn’t fit in the car. Neither did much of his other medical equipment, Thrash said, so the family had to leave without it. They drove straight to their relatives’ home to avoid potentially contracting the virus at a rest stop.
Emergency alerts lit up Thrash’s phone throughout Wednesday night. When the family woke up, Thrash said, she used a walkie-talkie phone app to connect with neighbors who drove by their house and told them about the damage.
“It’s going to take a while, I think, to get fully back to normal,” Thrash said.
The family had already endured hardships during the coronavirus pandemic: Josh Thrash, 33, said he was temporarily laid off from his job at a power plant and has yet to be rehired. The family didn’t qualify for food stamps, Jenna Thrash said, so they’re getting by on her husband’s unemployment checks.
She said it comforts her that DeQuincy, where she has lived her whole life, is a tight-knit community of people who band together to help each other. Her Baptist faith also is a source of strength. When the family forgot their Bible while evacuating, Thrash said they found another way to pray.
“That’s probably the reason our house didn’t get as much damage,” she said. “Because I prayed over every piece of that house.”
Aerial footage showed major damage to homes in Cameron Parish, near where Laura came ashore with heavy winds and its storm surge. Much of the southern end of the parish remained inaccessible by road or boat Thursday and Friday.
Jimmy Clark, 45, of Bell City, had his shop leveled by the hurricane, and there was fishing equipment, camouflage gear and a big green boat sitting among the rubble.
As a crew began clearing the way to remove the boat and hitch it to a truck so members of the Cajun Navy could try to use it for rescues and recovery, Clark explained to his wife what was going on: “They got people stranded down there,” he said. “They need to get out.”
The Clarks’ home, which sits in front of the destroyed shop, was missing much of its siding and pieces of the roof.
“It’s totaled,” Clark said. “All of the ceilings are hanging down, and the water just poured inside.”
Dean Jackson, 54, tried to shelter in Clark’s shop for the storm. Jackson lives in a mobile home on the Clarks’ property, but he was worried it would not be safe during Laura’s winds.
“I’ve ridden many of ‘em out,” Jackson said, noting that the arrival of Hurricane Laura in the middle of the night was “scary.”
“I started here, but then the weather got bad,” he said. “I moved when we lost the front roll-up door to the shop.” Jackson jumped in his pickup truck and fled to a brick house down the street.
Jackson’s mobile home flipped on its side during the storm.
Although Jackson was one of the residents who opted to stay, he said Cameron Parish officials contacted residents in advance of the storm to gather a solid tally of who planned to stay and who planned to go.
“Most people I know left,” Jackson said. “I guess there were only like 150 people in the whole parish who stayed for Laura. Well 149 people, plus me.”
Edwards said the death toll could climb as authorities make their way through the parish and inspect homes, some of which slid off their foundations or were crushed into debris piles.
Laura was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday as it moved north through Louisiana and into Arkansas, where it still carried heavy winds and dropped substantial rain. The storm tore a path through Louisiana, downing trees and destroying homes well inland, and Edwards said much of the state experienced tropical storm-force winds on Thursday.
On Saturday, the remnants of the former hurricane are expected to zip through the Washington region, bringing rain and likely including a period with heavy storms that could contain strong winds and perhaps an isolated tornado before heading out into the Atlantic Ocean.
In Washington, Trump said he anticipates visiting the region this weekend.
“We’ll probably be going on Saturday or Sunday,” the president said.
“We’ll be heading to Texas and Louisiana,” Trump said, “and maybe an additional stop.”
Downtown Lake Charles took one of the heaviest hits from Laura’s winds, which shredded trees, peeled off roofs, obliterated buildings and tossed lampposts into the streets. An industrial plant nearby that makes chlorine-based products caught fire, sending caustic smoke throughout the area and leading to a shelter-in-place order.
“It was a very, very bad wind storm,” said Tom Hoefer, communications director for Calcasieu Parish’s emergency management office.
The storm arrived in darkness, and the daylight on Thursday illuminated just how bad it was. Laura blew out windows in one of the only high-rises in Lake Charles, a city of 78,000, and the green glass was scattered across surrounding streets. Power lines lay on the ground and streets remained impassable because of debris and flooding.
On Ryan Street, a restaurant and bar hub, windows in many buildings were shattered. Part of the roof peeled off a nearby casino. A large antenna at a local television station was mangled.
“Wow, it’s twisted like it’s a piece of paper,” Lawanda Levy, 45, said as she surveyed the damage.
In the town of Sulphur, Louisiana, gas station canopies lay toppled or shredded. Tractor-trailers lay overturned on the highway and in parking lots. Restaurants were missing their windows, and roof after roof had suffered serious damage.
In Toomey, about 25 miles west of Lake Charles, industrial buildings lay in ruins. The westbound side of Interstate 10 was largely blocked by fallen trees. Mobile homes were heavily damaged or destroyed.
“The roof was peeling off, the walls were starting to move and the chimney fell off the house,” Vicky Trahan, who lives in a rural area about 40 miles north of Lake Charles, said of the harrowing hours when Laura barreled through. “It was the worst experience of my life.”
A 14-year-old was killed when a tree fell on her family’s home during the storm, Edwards said Thursday, describing the storm’s first reported fatality. The teenager was one of at least four deaths attributed to the hurricane, Edwards said, each caused by trees falling on residences. None were in extreme southwest Louisiana, where the hurricane came ashore. Instead, they were in Vernon, Jackson and Acadia parishes, all north or northeast of the area where Laura made landfall early Thursday.
Edwards warned that more fatalities could surface during search and rescue efforts, which were continuing along the coast, as well as in communities farther north.
Cameron, the community nearest to where Laura’s eyewall hit the coast and a repeat hurricane victim in Louisiana’s low-lying wetlands, remained almost entirely inaccessible late Thursday.
Those in Laura’s path faced more hazards than just its fierce winds and rain. Firefighters Thursday were battling a dangerous chemical fire in Westlake that was sparked when Laura slammed into the area. Authorities warned that the smoke could contain chlorine, nitric oxide and other toxins used in industrial and commercial disinfectants and for swimming pool maintenance.
KIK Custom Products confirmed that the fire was burning at a Biolab plant that sits in an industrial park along I-10.
Westlake, population 4,600, sits next to Lake Charles and is home to numerous petrochemical refineries and chemical plants. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said air-quality monitors were stationed near the facility to determine the types of chemicals that were burning. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sent an airplane to monitor the situation from the air, DEQ spokesman Gregory Langley said.
Officials shut down the interstate that lines the property and issued a shelter-in-place order for Sulphur, warning people to stay inside and to close their windows and doors.
Even as Laura battered many communities, it spared others that once had been in its crosshairs. Forecasters had warned of the potential of a gigantic storm surge crushing coastal towns in Louisiana and Texas, but the storm ultimately tracked farther east. Much of the heaviest storm surge pushed through wetlands in a largely unpopulated area of Louisiana.
In Port Arthur, Texas, a low-lying city of 54,000 on the Gulf of Mexico, many residents had girded themselves for catastrophe. Some parked cars and trucks on overpasses or on jacks to lift them away from the flooding that can surge inland for miles.
But the city awakened Thursday to relatively minor damage. Traffic lights were not working. Dead tree limbs, roofing shingles and blown-over signs littered streets and driveways. A billboard on Memorial Boulevard had tumbled to the ground.
Three houses caught fire overnight, possibly from electrical failures. But nobody was home, and there were no injuries, a fire official said.
“That was a weak storm,” Port Arthur Fire Capt. Michael Adaway said. “I’ve been in this area my whole life, and that storm was nothing.”
Lenora Cade, 70, returned to the tan home with sea-green shutters she rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey destroyed it in 2017. That storm washed away most of the photos she had of her son, Keneefe, who had died in 2013 at age 46 from a heart condition. She said she had prayed she wouldn’t have to endure another flood.
“Thank God,” Cade said as she returned home to her cats, Stevie and Footsie, after spending the night in a hotel for safety. “God spared us; He did.”
Jefferson County, which includes Port Arthur and nearby Beaumont along the Louisiana border, was among several in the region that had ordered thousands of people to evacuate ahead of the hurricane. But on Thursday, even as officials continued to assess the damage, they were able to exhale.
“We appear to have dodged a bullet,” county spokeswoman Allison Getz said, adding that nobody in Jefferson or neighboring Orange County had called overnight to report an emergency. “I don’t know how we got so lucky.”
She said heavy winds downed trees, tilted utility poles and plucked shingles from roofs, “but nothing to the significance of the catastrophic level that we anticipated.”
Wind gusts never surpassed 85 mph in the coastal Texas communities. The most significant issue is that 75,000 people initially lost power in Jefferson County, Getz said, but by 8 a.m. local time, that number had fallen to 40,000.
“We just got incredibly lucky,” she said. “It’s a good problem to have.”
Hurricane Laura was downgraded to Tropical Storm Laura by Thursday afternoon. By day’s end, it had pushed north into Arkansas and is expected to sweep through the Tennessee Valley and the Mid-Atlantic from Friday into Saturday, bringing with it flash flooding and pockets of damaging wind.
Tornado watches were in effect from central and southeast Arkansas southward through western Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Forecasters said the storm is likely to generate some strong thunderstorms in the Tennessee Valley and the Mid-Atlantic, including some tornadoes, especially south and east of its track.
But even as Laura leaves the Gulf Coast behind, those who encountered it will be wrestling with its aftermath for months.
Trahan, who endured a frightening night as the storm lashed her farm, said she and her husband moved north from the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Rita, in 2005, and Hurricane Ike, in 2008, damaged their home.
“We got ourselves a house on a hill to avoid all that,” she said, taking in the damage to her family’s house and barn. “I’ve got water dripping into rooms. The beds are soaked. We’ll just have to salvage what we can.”