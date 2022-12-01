Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this momentous week of “Conference Championship” football.
Let’s jump right into it.
- Southern Cal favored by 2.5 points over Utah at Las Vegas: Color me surprised. Considering the Trojans are 11-1 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, I expected USC to be a bigger favorite. Sure, Utah is ranked No. 11, but the Utes also have three losses. Besides, USC quarterback Caleb Williams have thrown for 3,716 yards with 34 TDs and only three interceptions. Besides, the Trojans are averaging 506.6 yards total offense. Take Southern Cal to win and cover.
- Georgia favored by 17.5 points over LSU at Atlanta: This really should be a blow-out. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and have a 12-0 record. Meanwhile, LSU is 9-3 and ranked No. 14, but it has been a roller-coaster team. Dawgs’ QB Stetson Bennett has passed for 3,151 yards. But what is even more impressive is Georgia’s defense is allowing only 79.5 yards rushing. Case closed. Georgia will win in a blow-out and cover.
- Michigan favored by 16.5 points over Purdue at Indianapolis: This really should be a blow-out, too. The Wolverines are 12-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. Michigan has a chance to win back-to-back Big Ten titles for the first time since 2003-04. It also can break Michigan’s single-season record with win No 13 and clinch a second consecutive playoff bid. Take that Ohio State. The Boilermakers will get pounded into submission by beastly running back Blake Corum. Michigan will win easily and cover.
- Clemson favored by 7.5 points over North Carolina at Charlotte: Can the Tar Heels pull the upset? Not likely. Oh, sure, the Tigers have lost twice and dropped to No. 9 in the AP Top 25. But Clemson’s 10-2 record is still superior to North Carolina’s 9-3 record. Not to mention the fact that N.C. is ranked only No. 23. But here’s the real clincher. Clemson’s defense is yielding only 226.7 yards passing and just 100.0 yards rushing. Enough said. Clemson will win and cover.
- Tulane favored by 4.0 points over UCF at New Orleans: This is for the “Access Bowl.” It’s the biggest and best bowl game a Group of Five team can reach. This is a defense vs. offense matchup. Tulane has the defense and is ranked No. 18 with a 10-2 record. UCF merely tries to out-score opponents. It has a 9-3 record and is ranked No. 22. Watch for Tulane running back Tyjae Spears to rumble. He has rushed for 1,177 yards and 14 TDs. Take the Green Wave to win and cover.
- Troy favored by 8.5 points over Coastal Carolina at Troy, Alabama: The Trojans have an insatiable defense that eats opposing offenses alive. That’s why Troy has a 10-2 record and it’s also why the Trojans are favored over Coastal Carolina. Of course, the fact the Chanticleers are missing star quarterback Grayson McCall – three-time player of the year in the Sun Belt Conference – has a lot to do with it, too. Look for Troy to win and cover.
- UTSA favored by 8.5 points over North Texas at San Antonio: The Roadrunners are very good. That’s why UTSA is the only G5 school ranked in the AP Top 25 poll at No. 23. UTSA deserves their ranking. The 10-2 Roadrunners have a tremendous passing game. Quarterback Frank Harris has thrown for 3,524 yards and 27 TDs. And wide receiver Zakharis Franklin has 76 catches for 956 yards and 11 TDs. Set and match. UTSA will win and cover.
- Toledo favored by 1.5 points over Ohio at Detroit: This baffles me. Ohio has a 9-3 record compared to the Rockets’ 7-5 mark, yet Toledo is favored. Huh? I mean, Bobcats’ quarterback Kurtis Rourke is a 6-3, 216-pound junior, who has thrown for 3,256 yards with 25 TDs and only four interceptions. That’s why I’m calling for an upset. The Bobcats will win and cover.