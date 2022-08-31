n Pittsburgh favored over WVU by 7.5 points: The Panthers lost All-American quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Steelers and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison to Southern Cal. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers picked up big-time quarterback J.T. Daniels. With that duly noted, the “Backyard Brawl” is a very special game. I’m picking WVU in the big upset of the day, 27-24.
n Ohio State favored over Notre Dame by 17.5 points: Normally, a 17.5-point spread is considered pretty darned large. That’s particularly true against the Gold Dome guys, who are a national brand. But this time? I’ve never been an Ohio State fan, but I still think the Buckeyes will cover, 45-20.
n LSU favored over Florida State by 3.0 points: I’m not sold on the Tigers in this matchup. It’s not so much what Florida State will do, as much as it is what LSU won’t do. I like the Seminoles straight up.
n North Carolina favored over Appalachian State by 1.5 points: Surprised? Don’t be. Coach Shawn Clark and his Mountaineers have been giant killers in the past. Will that continue in a soldout Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina? No. Look for the Tar Heels to cover.
n Georgia favored by 17.0 points over Oregon: The Ducks have to travel all the way across the country, but they’ve been known to let that water run right off their backs. Oregon is trying to join the Big Ten and needs to make a splash. Will it happen? Not exactly. Oregon will lose, but Georgia won’t cover.
n Virginia Tech favored by 7.5 points over Old Dominion: The Hokies have a rookie head coach in Brent Pry and a new starting quarterback in Grant Wells, who left Marshall University. Besides those newcomers, Tech has to play ODU on the road. It won’t matter. The Hokies will cover easily.
n Penn State favored by 3.5 points over Purdue: Surprised by the close spread? Don’t be. This game is in West Lafayette, Ind. and Ross-Ade Stadium is not an easy place to play. I’m taking Purdue in an upset.
n Tennessee favored by 3.5 points over Ball State: Is it just me or is this spread shockingly low? I’ll take the Volunteers straight-up.
n Arkansas favored by 6.0 points over Cincinnati: The Bearcats lost several key players from the impressive 2021 team and UC has to play the Hogs in Fayetteville. That should be enough for Arkansas to cover.