Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
Let’s jump right into it.
Texas favored by 7.0 points over TCU in Austin: This just doesn’t make any sense. TCU has a 9-0 record and is ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll as well as the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, Texas has a 6-3 record and is ranked No. 18. Does any of this make any sense? Not to me. TCU has beaten Texas four of the last five times they’ve played. Here’s the skinny. Texas blows leads and TCU comes from behind to win. Also, TCU has 13 TDs of 40-plus yards, which is the most in a season in 15 years. Take the Horned Frogs to win.
Ohio State favored by 40.0 points over Indiana in Columbus: Here’s a fun fact. Indiana is the only team Ohio State hasn’t covered against at home since 2011. Sure, the Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, but it’s supposed to rain Saturday and Ohio State has struggled with inclement weather. Take the Buckeyes to win, but not to cover.
LSU favored by 3.5 points over Arkansas in Fayetteville: I know, I know. The spread seems a bit small, considering the Tigers are ranked No. 7 and just defeated Alabama in overtime a week ago. But get this. The under has hit in four of the last five games and six of the last eight games between these two. Take LSU to win and, yes, cover.
Alabama favored by 12.0 points over Ole Miss in Oxford: What a great coaching matchup: Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin. This could be a football soap opera. Alabama is ranked No. 9 and Ole Miss is No. 11. The Crimson Tide is 5-0 against the spread in the last five times it has been coming off a loss. This matchup will feature the Tide’s passing vs. Ole Miss’ running game. Ole Miss is No. 3 in the nation with 267.4 yards rushing per game. It has 83 runs of 10 or more yards – the most in FBS. Sorry, Lane, but Saban isn’t going to lose two in a row. Take ‘Bama to win, but not cover.
Tulane favored by 1.5 points over UCF in New Orleans: This is the Group of Five game of the year. The Green Wave is 8-1 and ranked No. 17 in the AP poll. Meanwhile, UCF is 7-2 and ranked No. 22 in the AP poll. Tulane’s suffocating defense is ranked No. 11 in the country. Considering these are the best two G5 schools in the nation, the winner is favored to get the Group of Five spot in the New Year’s Six game. What a great opportunity for Tulane. Take the Green Wave to win and cover.
Tennessee favored by 20.5 points over Missouri in Knoxville: This is Mizzou’s first time being a 20-plus point underdog vs. any team other than Alabama or Georgia since 2012. That’s a fun fact, but it isn’t going to change anything. The Vols will win and cover.
Oregon favored by 13.5 points over Washington in Eugene: In case nobody noticed this a Top 25 matchup. Oregon is 8-1 and ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, while Washington is 7-2 and ranked No. 25. The Ducks have scored at least 40 points in eight consecutive games. Oregon also already has defeated two Top 25 teams. Oregon QB Bo Nix is a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Take the Ducks to win and cover.
Wake Forest favored by 3.5 points over North Carolina in Winston-Salem: Yeah, I get that the Demon Deacons are at home. But the Tarheels have an 8-1 record and are ranked No. 15 in the AP poll, compared to Wake Forest’s 6-3 record. The 'Heels are only a win away from the ACC championship game. Kind of a head-scratcher, huh? Take North Carolina to win and cover.
Georgia favored by 16.0 points over Mississippi State in Starkville: No offense to that ol’ pirate Mike Leach, but this game comes down to one very telling statistic. The Bulldogs rush for 194.0 yards per game compared to Mississippi State’s 80.7 yards rushing. What more does anybody need to know? Georgia will win and cover.
Oklahoma favored by 8.0 points over WVU in Morgantown: What do the Mountaineers have to lose? Not much. Granted, it’s not like the Sooners have been impressive. They haven’t. That’s why Oklahoma has a 5-4 record. Meanwhile, WVU is 3-6, but two of those wins have occurred in Morgantown. This is WVU’s last chance to beat the Sooners in Morgantown. Will it happen? Probably not. Oklahoma will win, but not cover.
Appalachian State favored by 1.0 point over Marshall in Huntington: There are grudge matches and, then, there is this game. The rivalry goes all the way back to the Southern Conference days. App State is favored because it can run the ball and pass the ball successfully. MU can run, but it can’t hide its deplorable passing game. The Herd has the better defense, but App State is superior in every other phase of the game. Appalachian State will win and cover.