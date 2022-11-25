Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
Let’s jump right into “Rivalry Week.”
- Ohio State favored by 7.5 points over Michigan in Columbus: Let’s just call this contest what it is. Namely, the Game of the Year. The Buckeyes are 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Arch-rival Michigan also is 11-0 and is ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25. Can it get any closer than that? The winner will play for the Big Ten championship. Both teams are going into this game unbeaten for the first time since 2006. The Buckeyes will win, but won’t cover.
- Cincinnati favored by 1.0 point over Tulane in Cincinnati: This could be for all the Group of five marbles. The Bearcats are 9-2 and ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll. Meanwhile, Tulane is 9-2 and actually ranked higher than UC at No. 19. To be honest, this matchup is as EVEN as it gets. Tulane scores 35.1 points per game compared to UC’s 31.7-point average. Defensively, Tulane allows 19.5 points per game, while the Bearcats give up 19.7. Flip a coin? Nope. I like the Green Wave’s defense. Tulane will win and cover.
- Southern Cal favored by 5.5 points over Notre Dame in Los Angeles: The Trojans are 10-1 and ranked No. 6, while the Irish are 8-3 and ranked No. 15. USC head coach Lincoln Riley is the difference in this game. Take Southern Cal to win and cover.
- Florida State favored by 9.5 points over Florida in Tallahassee: The Seminoles are going to run, run, run and, then run some more. In fact, FSU has rushed for 200 or more yards in six consecutive games. Florida State, No. 16 in the AP Poll, could pull a sweep of its in-state rivals for the first time since 2016 with a win over Florida. The Seminoles will win and cover.
- Oregon favored by 3.0 points over Oregon State in Corvallis: This will be the 126th meeting in this long-time rivalry. Oregon State has an 8-3 record, but the Ducks are 9-2. Keep an eye on Oregon star quarterback Bo Nix. He is battling a sprained ankle. Take Oregon to win and cover.
- Kentucky favored by 3.0 points over Louisville in Lexington: Ah, the annual “Battle of the Bluegrass.” The Cardinals are 7-4 and ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25, while the Wildcats are a disappointing 6-5. Yet, UK is favored. There is a reason for that. Take Kentucky to win and cover.
- Clemson favored by 14.5 points over South Carolina at Clemson: The Tigers are 10-1 and ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are 7-4, but are coming off a stupendous 63-38 win over Tennessee. Take the Tigers to win, but not cover.
- Washington favored by 1.5 points over Washington State in Pullman: Washington has a 9-2 record and is ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25. The Huskies have been climbing the poll very rapidly. Meanwhile, Washington State is at home, but also is 7-4. Take Washington to win and cover.
- North Carolina favored by 6.5 points over NC State at Chapel Hill: The Tarheels are 9-2 and ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25. NC State is 7-4, but is a dangerous opponent. Just not dangerous enough. Take the Tarheels to win and cover.
- Kansas State favored by 11.5 points over Kansas in Manhattan: The Wildcats are 8-3 and ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, while the Jayhawks are 6-5 after an injury-plagued season. But never count out Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. K-State will win, but won’t cover.
- Marshall favored by 6.0 points over Georgia State in Huntington: The Thundering Herd is 7-4 compared to the Panthers’ 4-7. But don’t under-rate Georgia State. The Panthers have a potent weapon in quarterback Darren Grainger, who has passed for 2,140 yards and 17 TDs and rushed for 732 yards and seven touchdowns. But Marshall should win and cover.
- Oklahoma State favored by 8.5 points over WVU in Stillwater: The Cowboys have more to play for than the Mountaineers, but not a lot more. Oklahoma State is 7-4, but it is a disappointing 7-4. Meanwhile, WVU is 4-7 and trying to earn a modicum of respect. Oklahoma State will win and cover.