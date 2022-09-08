Chuck's not Greek.
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
- West Virginia University favored over Kansas by 13.5 points in Morgantown: This is the Mountaineers’ home-opener following a heart-breaking 38-31 loss to Pitt in the “Backyard Brawl.” Bottom line? If not for a fluke play involving a pass bouncing off a WVU wideout’s hands right into a Pitt defender’s grasp, who returned it for the game-winning touchdown, the Mountaineers would have won this game. WVU was the better team. The obvious question is will WVU suffer a hangover? Absolutely not. The home opener in Mountaineer Field will provide all the necessary adrenalin. WVU will win, 38-17.
- Alabama favored over Texas by 20.0 points at Texas: Don’t even think about a home-field advantage. It won’t exist in this game. Sure, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama recently. Well, guess what? It won’t matter. The Tide will roll.
- Arkansas over South Carolina by 8.0 points in Fayetteville, Ark.: I know, I know. The Gamecocks are the sexy pick. But they aren’t the smart choice. The Hogs will cover.
- Texas A&M over Appalachian State by 19.0 points in College Station: The Aggies are not North Carolina. Not even close. West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher has the best team money can buy. And that means Appy State isn’t going to score at will like it did against the Tar Heels. The Aggies will cover.
- Tennessee by 6.0 points over Pitt in Pittsburgh: Is this a trap game? Maybe. But Pitt was lucky to beat WVU a week ago, as the Mountaineers were the best team on the field. Don’t be surprised by the Volunteers. They have Huntington native Darnell Wright at right offense tackle, and he is a road-grader. Pitt is over-rated. The Vols will cover.
- Iowa by 3.5 points over Iowa State in Ames: Call this the “Backyard Corn Field Brawl.” There is no love lost in this rivalry. I have a cousin who lives in Iowa, and he won’t even acknowledge Iowa State. This is the season-opener for Iowa and, yes, the Hawkeyes will cover. Even Alan Alda agrees with me.
- Houston by 3.0 points over Texas Tech in Lubbock: Is anybody spooked by Houston needing three overtimes to defeat UTSA, 37-35, last week? Call me scared. Meanwhile, Texas Tech was romping over Murray State. That’s no big deal, but the Cougars’ problems with the Roadrunners are. There’s no way Houston will cover. In fact, coach Dana Holgersen &. Co. might lose outright.
- Florida by 6.0 points over Kentucky in Gainesville: After what the Gators did last week to Utah, this isn’t a difficult pick. Florida was under-rated last week. That’s not going to happen again. The Gators will cover.
- Southern Cal by 8.5 points over Stanford in Stanford, Calif.: USC won’t pile up 66 points like it did against beleaguered Rice a week ago, but USC shouldn’t have much trouble. USC will cover easily.
- Notre Dame by 20.5 points over Marshall in South Bend, Ind.: I have one strong piece of advice. Take the over! The Irish will expose MU’s weak offensive line, and it will turn into a blowout. Notre Dame will cover, and then some. Irish, 48-10.