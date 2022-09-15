Chuck’s Not Greek.
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
Let’s jump right into it.
- Houston favored over Kansas by 9.0 points in Houston: The Cougars should have learned their lesson from West Virginia University after the Mountaineers lost in overtime to the Jayhawks last week. The Cougars will cover.
- Mississippi State favored over LSU by 2.5 points in Baton Rouge: Will Brian Kelly lose two in a row in the Bayou? Yep. Call it “The Curse of the Irish” for the former Notre Dame coach. Mississippi State will win.
- Texas A&M favored by 6.0 points over Miami (Fla.) in College Station: Is Jimbo Fisher going to lose two games in a row? Uh, no. He already got his comeuppance last week by fellow West Virginia native Shawn Clark, who coached Appalachian State to an enormous upset over Texas A&M. The Aggies will cover.
- Notre Dame favored by 11 points over Cal in South Bend: There’s no way “Touchdown Jesus” is going to allow the winless Irish to lose a third consecutive game. The Irish will win.
- Florida State favored by 2.5 points over Louisville in Louisville: Which Louisville shows up? The one that defeated UCF or the one that got hammered by Syracuse? I vote for the latter. The Seminoles will win.
- Georgia favored by 24.5 points over South Carolina in Columbia: I’m fairly certain the venerable Frank Beamer told his son, Shane, there would be days like this. Let’s hope Shane listened. The Bulldogs will cover.
- Appalachian State favored by 12.5 points over Troy: Don’t underestimate the Trojans … especially at home. But that’s not the case this week. Troy has to travel to Boone, which is a daunting task. Besides that, does anybody really think App State is going to lose with the College GameDay crew in town? Uh, no. Appy wins.
- Virginia favored by 8.5 points over Old Dominion in Charlottesville: Could the Monarchs pull yet another in-state upset? Perhaps. After all, ODU already has knocked off Virginia Tech. But that was in Norfolk. UVA at home is a whole other ballgame. Cavs cover.
- Marshall favored by 16.5 points over Bowling Green in Bowling Green: Will the Thundering Herd still be basking in the afterglow of its huge win at Notre Dame? Not likely. Marshall is too grounded for that even in a venue lacking any in tensity or excitement. Marshall wins outright.
- WVU favored by 31.5 points over Towson in Morgantown: This is just what the doctor ordered. The Mountaineers needed to get well and Towson is the perfect prescription. WVU will win big.