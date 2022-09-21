Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this extended week of college football.
Let’s jump right into it.
- West Virginia favored over Virginia Tech by 2.0 points in Blacksburg, Va.: This is a game just chock-full of sub plots. Tech head coach Brent Pry grew up in West Virginia and his first collegiate game was watching the Mountaineers. Also, Hokies’ quarterback Grant Wells is a Charleston native and former Marshall quarterback. So, who wins this border battle? WVU will prevail, 27-20.
- Iowa State favored over Baylor by 3.0 points in Ames, Iowa: Just because Baylor lost at BYU in double-OT doesn’t mean I’m throwing in the towel on the Bears. Sorry, wins over SEMO and Ohio don’t impress me much. I’m taking Baylor straight up to win.
- Texas A&M favored over Arkansas by 2.0 points in College Station: I don’t know about you, but I still haven’t gotten over the Aggies’ 17-14 loss at home to App State. Color me skeptical. I’m going hawg-wild on Arkansas. They will win out-right.
- Minnesota favored over Michigan State by 2.5 points at East Lansing: The Spartans have wins over Western Michigan and Akron. Big whoop. To be fair, Minnesota hasn’t played anybody, either. Not unless you’re counting New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado. So, it’s about time these two played somebody. Give me Minnesota to win on the road.
- TCU favored by 2.0 points over SMU in Dallas: The Horned Frogs are undefeated, but haven’t played anybody. SMU has beaten North Texas and Louisiana-Monroe, but lost to Maryland, 34-27. Sorry, I just can’t bring myself to pick against Max Duggan. TCU will win.
- Auburn favored by 7.0 points over Missouri at Auburn: Pick against a team that hails from Alabama? Uh, sorry, that’s just a difficult thing to do. Particularly since Mizzou’s two wins are over Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian. Take Auburn to cover.
- Appalachian State favored by 7.0 points over James Madison in Boone, North Carolina: If there’s not a hard and fast rule about not picking against App State at home, well, there should be. Just ask Troy. The Mountaineers will win outright.
- Clemson favored by 7.0 points over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.: We should call this the “Schedule Bowl.” The Tigers have beaten Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech. The Demon Deacons will see that weak schedule and actually raise the Tigers a VMI. Not to mention a Vanderbilt and Liberty. Take Clemson to win.
- Coastal Carolina favored by 2.5 points over Georgia State in Atlanta: Why are the Chanticleers only a 2.5-point favorite? After all, Coastal is 3-0 and Georgia State is 0-3. Sounds like someone missed the betting board. Take Coastal to win.
- Tennessee favored by 10.5 points over Florida in Knoxville, Tenn.: This seems like a no-brainer. Oh, sure, Florida pulled a stunner to open the season with a win over then-No. 7 Utah. But Kentucky handily beat the Gators, 26-16. Then, Florida defeated South Florida, 31-28. Color me unimpressed. Take the Vols to win outright.
- Marshall favored by 2.0 points over Troy in Troy, Alabama: Ever been to Troy? I have. It is an extremely difficult place to play. It also is a very difficult place to win. I have a feeling Troy is looking forward to welcoming the Herd to Sun Belt competition. Troy will win.