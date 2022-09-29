Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
Let’s jump right into it.
- Texas favored by 91/2 points over West Virginia University in Austin: Texas lost in overtime last week at Texas Tech, 37-34. Besides dropping out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll from their previous No. 22 spot, the Longhorns didn’t receive a single vote. Keep an eye on what happens on WVU’s opening possession. During Texas’ last three games, the Longhorns have given up points on their opponents’ opening possession. UPSET ALERT! Texas loses to WVU, 30-27.
- Minnesota favored by 121/2 points over Purdue in St. Paul, Minnesota: Observers are calling the Golden Gophers the biggest surprise in college football. Not me. After watching how they manhandled WVU in last season’s bowl game I was sold. Minnesota will win and cover.
- Baylor favored by 2 points over Oklahoma State in Waco, Texas: Since the 2021 season, Cowboys star quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown only one TD pass and seven interceptions vs. the Bears. Against everyone else? Sanders has 29 touchdown passes and six picks. Obviously, Baylor has his number. The Bears will win.
- Florida State favored by 7 points over Wake Forest in Tallahassee: Will the Demon Deacons be able to bounce back from an emotional overtime loss to Clemson? I doubt it. Besides, the Seminoles rank No. 1 in the ACC vs. the pass. Florida will win and cover.
- Oklahoma favored by 61/2 points over TCU in Fort Worth, Texas: The Sooners have won 10 of the last 11 games in this series. Oklahoma’s loss last week got the Sooners’ attention. Oklahoma will win and cover.
- Clemson favored by 61/2 points over North Carolina State in Clemson, South Carolina: It will be soggy in Death Valley thanks to Hurricane Ian and that will be to the Tigers’ advantage. Clemson runs the ball better than the Wolfpack and also possesses one of the best rush defenses in the country. Take Clemson and the points.
- LSU favored by 8 points over Auburn in Auburn, Alabama: The Tigers simply can’t hang in there against LSU’s ginormous defensive line. Case closed. The Tigers will win and cover.
- Texas A&M favored by 4 points over Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi: This is a classic confrontation. It’s a battle between the Aggies’ air-tight pass defense and the Bulldogs’ tremendous passing offense. This is a must-win game for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Take the Bulldogs to win.
- Ole Miss favored by 7 points over Kentucky in Oxford, Mississippi: Kentucky will continue to use its hard-nosed, sledgehammer style of play. That’s especially true since UK is getting running back Chris Rodriguez back. Ole Miss might win, but it won’t cover.
- Michigan favored by 11 points over Iowa in Iowa City: Iowa has won four consecutive games against Michigan in Iowa City. So what? The streak ends this week. Besides, there’s this small matter of Iowa not scoring a TD in its last 10 quarters of play. Take Michigan outright.
- Marshall no line vs. Gardner-Webb in Huntington: This is a must-win game for the Thundering Herd. After two consecutive losses MU has to find a way to win over the FCS school. But don’t think the Bulldogs are going to be a weak sister like Norfolk State was. That’s not the case. Gardner-Webb has a 2-3 record, but one of those losses was a tight 31-27 loss at undefeated Coastal Carolina. The Herd will win in the rain, 27-21.