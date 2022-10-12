Chuck’s Not Greek
- Alabama favored by 7.5 points over Tennessee in Knoxville: What a matchup! The third-ranked Tide vs. the sixth-ranked Volunteers. If that isn’t the game of the day, I don’t know what is. The undefeated Vols have a great home field advantage, but the Tide has star quarterback Bryce Young back from injury. Look for ‘Bama to win, but the Vols to cover.
- Michigan favored by 7.0 points over Penn State in Ann Arbor: The Wolverines haven’t been a bigger favorite against an Associated Press Top-10 team since Oct. 6, 2016 vs. then-No. 8 Wisconsin. Besides that, it’s a chance for the Harbaugh brothers to both win during the same week. Take Michigan to cover and win.
- TCU favored by 3.5 points over Oklahoma State in Fort Worth: Phew, what a game! The Horned Frogs are 5-0 and ranked No. 13 while the Cowboys are 5-0 and ranked No. 8. Obviously, something has to give. But it won’t be the quarterbacks. TCU’s Max Duggan and OSU’s Spencer Sanders are two of the best signal-callers in the FBS. This is a “must” watch game. Take TCU to cover and win.
- Minnesota favored by 6.5 points over Illinois in Champaign: Besides the Gophers’ outstanding running attack, Minnesota is 8-2 against the spread on the road since the start of the 2020 season. Minnesota has the best road cover percentage in the FBS during that span. That leads to a rather obvious conclusion. Take the Gophers to cover and win.
- Oklahoma favored by 9.0 points over Kansas in Stillwater: It isn’t often that a team with a 5-1 record and a ranking of No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll is a significant underdog to an opponent with a 3-3 record. That’s how much respect everyone has for injured Kansas quarterback Jalen Daniels. But I’m not convinced. I like Kansas to beat the spread.
- Mississippi State favored by 7.0 points over Kentucky in Lexington: Two weeks ago, the Wildcats lost to No. 9 Ole Miss, 22-19. Then, after dropping to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll, UK lost to South Carolina, 24-14. So now, Kentucky is on a two-game losing streak and facing the No. 16 team in the Top 25. Take Mississippi State to win.
- Florida favored by 2.5 points over LSU in Gainesville: Talk about a must win. If the Tigers don’t pull this game out, head coach Brian Kelly is in a lot of trouble. And guess what? Kelly has to win in “The Swamp.” Take the Gators to win.
- Syracuse favored by 3.5 points over North Carolina in Syracuse: This is a very good game that is flying under the radar. Nobody is paying much attendance to the Orangemen, but Syracuse has a 5-0 record and is ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. Besides that, the game is in the Carrier Dome. Take Syracuse to win and cover.
- Texas favored by 16.5 points over Iowa State in Austin: The Longhorns are on a roll that has advanced them to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll. This is the most points Texas has been favored by vs. Iowa State since 2010. Don’t be surprised if the Longhorns win AND cover.
- Ole Miss favored by 14.5 points over Auburn in Oxford. No, that’s not a misprint. Ole Miss has a 6-0 record and is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, once-proud Auburn is struggling with a 3-3 record. Take Ole Miss to win and cover.
- Baylor favored by 3.5 points over West Virginia in Morgantown: The Bears would be the clearcut favorite except for one eensy, teensy detail. Baylor never has defeated the Mountaineers in Morgantown. WVU has an unblemished 5-0 record vs. the Bears in Mountaineer Field. Will it continue? I say yes. Take WVU to win and cover.