Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
Let’s jump right into it.
- Oregon favored by 8.0 points over UCLA at Eugene: What a highly ranked game. UCLA is No. 9 in the current Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Oregon is No. 10. Although the Bruins are undefeated with a 6-0 record, the 5-1 Ducks are distinct favorites. It’s difficult to pick against Nikeville. Take Oregon to win and cover.
- TCU favored by 3.5 points over Kansas State in Fort Worth: This is the fourth consecutive week the Horned Frogs have faced a ranked opponent. And guess what? TCU is unscathed with a 6-0 record. That’s impressive. It’s also why TCU in ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll. But K-State ain’t exactly chopped liver. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 with a 5-1 record. This is a VERY good game. But I never pick against TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Take TCU to win and cover.
- Clemson favored by 13.5 points over Syracuse in Death Valley: Considering the Orangemen are undefeated with a 6-0 record and ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll, the Tigers are favored by a lot of points. Of course, Clemson also is undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll. Clemson will win, but not cover.
- Texas favored by 6.5 points over Oklahoma State in Stillwater: The odds on this game seem a bit screwy, don’t they? That’s because the Cowboys are ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25, have a better record than the Longhorns (5-1 to Texas’ 5-2) and are playing at home. So, why is Texas favored? It’s because quarterback Quinn Ewers is healthy and, as a result, the Longhorns have been impressive. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State’s star QB, Spencer Sanders, is questionable health-wise. No Sanders. No offense. Take Texas to win and cover.
- Houston favored by 3.0 points over Navy in Annapolis: Who did Cougars’ coach Dana Holgorsen cut his swashbuckling teeth with? Who else? That old pirate himself, Mike Leach. Not even Johnny Depp could save Navy in this game. Take Houston to win and cover.
- Tulane favored by 7.0 points over Memphis in Memphis: Tulane is 6-1 and broke into the AP Top 25 poll this week at No. 25, but it is taking on a Memphis team that is dangerous despite its 4-3 record. This will be the fourth consecutive season Memphis hosts a nationally ranked opponent in the Liberty Bowl. And remember, former Marshall University offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey is the Tigers O-coordinator. Upset Special! Memphis wins and covers.
- Baylor favored by 9.5 points over Kansas in Waco: Considering the Jayhawks have a 5-2 record compared to the Bears’ 3-3 mark, Baylor appears to be an unusual favorite. That’s because of two factors. Kansas’ star quarterback Jalen Daniels is injured and won’t play. No. 2? It is Baylor’s homecoming game. Take Baylor to win and cover.
- Cincinnati favored by 3.5 points over SMU in Dallas: The No. 21 ranked Bearcats are coming off a bye week and should be well-rested with a 5-1 record. SMU is struggling at 3-3. Take UC to win and cover.
- Texas A&M favored by 3.0 points over South Carolina in Columbia: Be afraid, be very afraid of this pick. West Virginia natives have been going down in coaching flames recently. Just ask Nick Saban. Considering fellow Mountain State native Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are only 3-3, while South Carolina is 4-2 … well, do the math. Take the Gamecocks to pull the upset and cover.
- Texas Tech favored by 6.5 points over West Virginia in Lubbock: This game is pretty even. Texas Tech’s record is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12, while the Mountaineers’ record is also 3-3 and 1-2. WVU’s first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is making his coaching debut against Texas Tech, where he once was a star quarterback. Take WVU to win, but not cover.
- James Madison favored by 12.5 points over Marshall in Harrisonburg, Virginia: This is a bad matchup for the Thundering Herd. MU’s passing game has been in shambles, thanks to 24 sacks. So, the Herd has hung its horns on the running game. Guess who allows only 37 yards rushing per game. That’s right, the Dukes. James Madison will win and over.