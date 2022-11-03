Chuck’s Not Greek
And just to prove it, here are his picks for this weekend of college football.
Let’s jump right into it.
- Georgia favored by eight points over Tennessee in Athens: This is the game of the week. On second thought, maybe several weeks. Thanks to such a contrast in styles this is, perhaps, the best matchup of the season. For example, the Dawgs have held eight opponents to only seven TDs. On the other hand, the Vols lead the country in scoring with an average of 49.4 points and have scored 34 or more points in every game. With QB Hendon Hooker at the controls, UT has scored 40 or more points in its last four games.
Meanwhile, Georgia has given up only two rushing TDs and is allowing only 85.4 yards rushing. Oh, by the way, the Vols have a five-game losing streak in this series. But guess what? Forget that five-game losing streak because Tennessee is going to win this game. Take the Vols to pull the upset.
- Texas favored by 2.5 points over Kansas State in Manhattan: I know, I know. K-State is ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Texas is just No. 24. And, yes, Texas is coming off its fifth straight road loss and their 1-6 road record during the past two seasons is the worst in the Big 12. Besides that, K-State is No. 6 in defensive efficiency and allowed only 15 offensive TDs – the fewest in the Big 12.
But …
Texas has won five straight vs. K-State. And Texas is the only Big 12 school that hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. Are you listening, Deuce Vaughn? Take Texas to win and cover.
- Alabama favored by 13.5 points over LSU in Baton Rouge: The common denominator in this game is a player named Eli Ricks. He was an All-American as a freshman cornerback for LSU two years ago. Now, Ricks is the new shining star of the Crimson Tide secondary and – shazam – it isn’t struggling anymore. Take the Tide to win and cover.
- Clemson favored by 3.5 points over Notre Dame in South Bend: Have the Tigers been struggling lately? Yes, indeed. But have the Irish been troubled all season? Uh, yeah. The fact remains the Tigers have won 14 consecutive games for the longest active streak in the country. And here’s a nugget to consider. Since 2018, Clemson is the only ACC team to beat Notre Dame. Take the Tigers to win and cover.
- Oklahoma State at Kansas in Lawrence: Even the oddsmakers are baffled by this game. That’s why the odds are listed as “pick ‘em.” What’s the problem? Oklahoma State has injuries, injuries and more injuries. Star QB Spencer Sanders and others are hurt. Meanwhile, Kansas just might get talented quarterback Jalon Daniels back. Take the home team to win.
- TCU favored by 8.5 points over Texas Tech in Fort Worth: The Horned Frogs had a tougher game than expected at West Virginia University lasts week, but the bottom line is still the same. TCU is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25, has quite the gun-slinger in Max Duggan and remains unbeaten. Game. Set. Match. Take TCU to win and cover.
- Wake Forest favored by 4.0 points over N.C. State in Raleigh: Could these two teams be more even? The Deacons are ranked No. 21 to the Wolfpack’s No. 22. Both have 6-2 records. And, yes, both are members of the ACC. I flipped a coin and it came up N.C. State to win and cover.
- Oklahoma favored by 3.5 points over Baylor at Norman: Hmm, wonder why those numbers keep popping up. The Sooners’ record is 5-3. Baylor’s record? You guessed it, 5-3. So, is this game really that even? I don’t think so. Baylor’s defense gives up 100 yards less per game than Oklahoma. Besides that, the Bears have averaged 40 points in its last three games. Take Baylor to win and cover.
- Illinois favored by 17.0 points over Michigan State in Champaign: Seems like a lot of points, huh? It is. But that’s how good the 14th-ranked Illini are. Get this. Since the start of the 2012 season – 90 games ago – Illinois never has been a double-figure favorite in Big Ten play. Until now. Take Illinois to win and cover.
- Florida State favored by 7.5 points over Miami (Fla.) in Miami: Sure, this is a rivalry game. Well, sort of. The truth of the matter is the Canes have looked lost most of the season. Don’t expect that to change. Take the Seminoles to win and cover.
- Marshall favored by 3.0 points over Old Dominion in Norfolk: The Thundering Herd has a 1-3 record against FBS competition in its last four games. And the Monarchs? They, too, have a 1-3 record in their last four games. So, how is MU favored? And how is ODU an underdog at home? I ain’t buying it. Look for Old Dominion to win outright.
- Iowa State favored by 7.0 points over WVU in Ames: This is a fairly odd point-spread considering the Cyclones have lost five consecutive games. That’s right, five in a row. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have lost three of five and are extremely beat up. But if WVU is ever going to win another game this season, it should be this one. Take the Mountaineers to win, but not cover.