Allow us to gloat for a moment.
Last week, we nailed both WVU and Marshall's EXACT point totals, 31 and 55 respectively. and nearly had the Arkansas-Cincy game exactly.
Sorry for missing on Oregon - who knew the Ducks wouldn't show up?!
So we will employ Wimpy's "gut sense" and Wally's "technical
analysis" once again:
Let's get to this week's picks:
Kansas at West Virginia (-13.5)
The Mountaineers have to find a way to put last week's disappointing, emotional loss at Pitt in the rear view mirror.
The best way to do that will be to come home and punch a Big 12 opponent in the mouth and get on with the 2022 season.
J.T. Daniels showed great poise despite being under a lot of pressure vs the Panthers. He'll have a lot more time to operate against the Jayhawks, who have lost eight straight to WVU. Look for Bryce Ford-Wheaton to have a big game.
West Virginia 49, Kansas 10
Marshall at Notre Dame (-20.5)
This may be the biggest regular season game ever for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall travels to South Bend to take on the No. 5 ranked Fighting Irish. Let that sink in.
Coach Huff doesn't want his team thinking along those lines however. Somehow, he'll get his point across this week - to "not pay attention to the logos on the helmets."
The Herd showed great firepower last week, yes, against an inferior opponent. But we think they're on the right track to pull off a huge upset. It's "We are Marshall" vs "Rudy." We'll take the Herd in a close one.
Marshall 28, Notre Dame 24
Alabama (-20) at Texas
Coach Nick Saban goes up against another one of his former assistants when Alabama takes on the future SEC member Texas Longhorns. QB Bryce Young will have a big game against the Longhorns and lead his team to victory as Alabama shows Texas what life in the SEC will be like.
Alabama 42, Texas 26
Kentucky at Florida (-6)
Florida fought hard for a week one victory against Utah in a game that went down to the wire. The Gators will be looking for revenge after losing to Kentucky on the road last season. Florida will get back to back wins over ranked opponents in a close game with UK.
Florida 33, Kentucky 27
Houston at Texas Tech (-3)
The 24th ranked Houston Cougars roll into Lubbock to face unranked Texas Tech as an underdog. Dana Holgorsen is looking for a signature win and Texas Tech will be their biggest challenge of the season. Texas Tech will prove to be too much for the Cougars and win big just as they did last year.
Texas Tech 39, Houston 25
Tennessee (-6) at Pitt
Pittsburgh is coming off the most exciting game from Week One of the college football season after winning the Backyard Brawl. They host an SEC opponent in the much improved Volunteers. Tennessee comes into Pittsburgh as the favorite to win, but just as Lee Corso says, “Not so fast my friend.” Pittsburgh will win another close game behind a strong defensive performance.
Pitt 37, Tennessee 31
Jim’s Bonus Picks
Wake Forest (-12.5) at Vanderbilt
Expectations keep growing for the Demon Deacons, who were 11-3 last season. The return of star QB Sam Hartman this week will put a charge into the already potent Wake Forest offense.
Vandy, 2-10 last season, isn’t expected to be much better despite their 2-0 start this year (victories vs Hawaii and Elon). History isn’t on the Commodores side either, as Vandy has lost its last eight games against Power Five opponents at home.
Wake Forest 52, Vanderbilt 17
South Carolina at Arkansas (-8)
The No. 16 ranked Razorbacks will count on QB KJ Jefferson - and a rowdy home crowd, to provide a decided advantage in this primetime ESPN matchup. Arkansas must be aware of South Carolina’s strong special teams play - a trait that coach Shane Beamer certainly inherited from his father Frank (former Va. Tech coach). These two teams last met in 2017 with the Gamecocks coming out victorious, relying on strong defensive play.
The Razorbacks hold on for a solid SEC victory.
Arkansas 31, South Carolina 28
USC (-8.5) at Stanford
The Trojans lost at home to Stanford last season. Do you think first year USC head coach Lincoln Riley is going to allow the Cardinal to whip up on his men this season? Not likely. This much improved USC wants to make a statement, and it starts with domination against in-conference foes. It’s a “New era” as they like to say. Look for QB Caleb Williams to spread it around and pick apart the Stanford defense.
USC 45, Stanford 14