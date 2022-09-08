Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wally2.jpg

Allow us to gloat for a moment.

Last week, we nailed both WVU and Marshall's EXACT point totals, 31 and 55 respectively. and nearly had the Arkansas-Cincy game exactly.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you