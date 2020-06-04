LETTER: Jim Justice should apologize for Obama comment

Editor:

Gov. Jim Justice again insulted compassionate West Virginians and the office of U.S. president in his comment welcoming any president except Barack Obama, who is, thus far, the only person of color elected to that office.

Justice once again tried to back-pedal his derisive, ugly and apparently racist true self by reference to the myth of there being a “war on coal.” Justice mines are repeatedly cited for safety violations, and involved in murky deals with Russia. Fines and taxes are ignored or payment delayed and compromised. Yet, he still wraps himself and his companies in a cloak of being with miners.

Meanwhile, it is the market place of natural gas, sustainable energy and energy conservation that affects coal volume and price, not a pretend war. I call on the governor to publicly apologize to President Obama and the people of this great state for his insulting, disingenuous comment.

Larry Levine

Lewisburg

