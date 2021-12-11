After last year’s cancelled, zoomed and wrenchingly social-distanced holiday season, floral designers and interior decorators across the Kanawha Valley report Christmas is back in a big way for 2021.
“I’m hearing that from a lot of people that they just want to turn it up. Do as much as they can and make it as happy as they can,” said Jerry Canterbury, lead designer at Food Among The Flowers on Charleston’s West Side.
Anecdotally, there are more parties this year. More neighborhood, work and family gatherings. With more people invited — and fewer staying home.
And lots of people want a holiday look that “pops.”
But Christmas has the same color scheme every year: red and green with a little gold or white. It’s already sparkly and light. How to make it even bigger and brighter?
Here are some ideas from area designers, things you can do in your own home.
Go big
“I always love scale. So big things always make your eye drawn to it. Big ornaments, big flowers, big bows,” said Canterbury.
“Make it larger than life.”
One way to have a big splash of color without over-sized ornaments is to clump smaller bulbs of the same color together, said Tamra Brown, a floral designer with the Rosegate Design Christmas Shop in Kanawha City.
“You just put all the green ones together and cluster them in certain areas for a ‘wow’ factor,” she added.
You can do that by stringing them together on nylon string and then hanging the nylon from a branch, or just hanging individual bulbs closely together in the same area.
“Don’t be afraid to put larger items on the tree,” in the garland or nestled in the greenery that frames your front door, said Donna Crompton,who owns Rosegate Design.
Be inclusive
Most people get a tree, said Canterbury. But don’t forget about the rest of your home — inside and out.
“Around the house it’s just easy to put little things everywhere. Put a little something in your kitchen. Put a candle with some greenery and hand towels in your bathroom,” he said.
Don’t forget about your stairwell banister, fireplace mantle, the windows, and porch columns. It can be as simple as a piece of greenery with a red ribbon tied around the branch in a mason jar or other container.
“A wreathe on the door and a welcome mat. If you’ve got a mailbox, a little bow on the mailbox. Just simple things can help” when it comes to creating a welcoming, holiday spirit.
Pick a theme (or three)
If you’ve added to your ornament collection over the years — with some from special trips, some from the kids’ crafting days, some heirloom items and others that your purchased on a whim – you may have a lot of color, but no direction.
“I think that people tend to do their tree with ornaments that they’ve had for years and years. And so it does look like a hodgepodge,” said Crompton.
The problem with that is that everything tends to blend together — and special items get lost.
Crompton suggested picking a base of ribbons — either wrapped around the tree or shaped into giant bows — pairs with oversized bulbs in similar colors, then filling in with items that fit that color scheme.
And if everything doesn’t work together? Spread your trees into different rooms – the living room, the dining room, the foyer, even bedrooms.
“I have a lot of customers that do multiple trees. So they’ll do a family tree, and they’ll do a high end tree for, like, the main living room.
Your theme can also be a favorite sport, a favorite team, whatever makes you happy.
Think woodland — with natural elements like holly berries and pinecones. Think childhood dreams — with stuffed animals and unicorns tucked into the branches. Think peacocks, fruit or flowers. Think movies or books — Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss.
The list is endless.
“I’ve done underwater Christmas trees, ones that have glass octopuses and glass fish and things like that, like bubbles. So that was kind of fun. I’ve done snowmen in trees. Snowmen are huge,” said Canterbury.
“Everyone loves birds. They’re very popular. Cardinals, especially in West Virginia.
If you want the look but it all seems overwhelming, consider calling in the pros. Most design shops offer decorating services in the range of $150 an hour or a flat fee of $250 using items you already have — or, depending on your budget, they can bring new supplies.
“A lot of people send me as a present to someone to say, ‘Oh, thanks for a great job. Or I’m thinking of you.’ It’s a great thing to walk out your front door and somebody’s decorated for you. Or you hear the doorbell and ‘Hi! I’m here to put a tree up for you,’” said Canterbury.
You could even draw some inspiration by checking out the holiday decorations around town.
“Everyone’s talking about the Brawley Walkway, and how it makes you have that Hallmark moment. So everyone is looking for that,” he said.