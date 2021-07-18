SOMEWHERE, W.Va. — The duck bolted out from a small yard and rapidly waddled into the road somewhere on the edge of Wirt County.
I squeezed the brakes and everything riding shotgun in the passenger seat of my car spilled forward. Empty energy drink cans, an apple core, my cell phone and collection of notebooks, maps and papers swept like a wave onto the floor.
I gasped, tested my car’s seatbelt, and watched a young woman appear from behind a shrub to swoop in and catch the runaway waterfowl, a quarter of the way across the road.
She picked up the bird, stomped back toward her house, apparently scolding the bird, but didn’t so much as look in my general direction.
That could have gone so much worse, I thought, but I took a breath, collected my phone off of the floor and drove on. I had places I needed to be and no harm had been done.
Getting out to see all 55 of West Virginia’s counties has involved a lot of driving. In a little over a month, and barely halfway through the travel, I’ve put nearly 3,000 miles on my car.
In hindsight, I’m really glad I bought the new tires and brakes back in May. I’ve given them a good test every week since.
In the last month, I’ve driven through utter downpours while driving up hills that seem like I’m making my way upstream.
June is the rainy season in West Virginia and sometimes it has felt like a bank of grey clouds was just following me around. I’ve lost track of how many traveling days have started, ended, or been broken up by cloudbursts.
Along with coping with weather and dodging the occasional barnyard escapee, I’ve had to watch out for other drivers.
People are crazy.
In Fayette County, a guy in a red pickup truck, driving on the opposite side of the road, swung wide around a curve and deep into my lane. I swerved to miss him, drifted onto the shoulder, scattering gravel everywhere, and narrowly avoided putting the nose of my car into a ditch.
The driver honked as he drove away. I’m not sure whether he thought I was somehow at fault for being on my side of the road or if this was meant as an apology.
Either way, he didn’t stop.
In Beckley, I missed getting clipped by a woman in a black BMW who decided to swing around and turn right from the left lane.
She stomped the gas and cut around me.
I tapped my horn to protest. It did zero good for anyone involved.
On the highways, I’ve been passed on the right and the left, and watched drivers fly by like they were fleeing the scene of a crime or were late for the buffet after church.
I can’t say that I’m that great of a driver either, though in a Chevy Cruze, there’s only so much speed I can attain, but the worst of it is that when I get tired, I can make mistakes.
Coming back from Monroe County, I misjudged the road leading through a tunnel that seemed to come out of nowhere. The road went from a two-lane to a one-lane and I thought I was going to pancake my car against a wall.
I used all my bad words for the day on that one, but also managed to slow down and merge before things became lethal.
It’s hard to say if what I thought I saw was as bad as all that or if I’d really just worried myself into a lather over nothing. But after driving about half the day, I was frazzled.
Just getting home seemed like an accomplishment.
The driving, the amount of time I spend behind the wheel, has been the hardest part of the 55 in 55 series, except for maybe finding a public restroom when I need one. I should probably cut back on the coffee.
While I can complain about the time spent, I can’t complain about the scenery, which is always better than the grey of my office cubicle.
It’s a beautiful time of year to be on the road. Summer in West Virginia is green and lush. This is not always the case. In early Spring, the state looks like where the goblins live in “Lord of the Rings.”
The only better time to be driving around the state might be in fall when the leaves turn brilliant and bright and you don’t have to think so much about how much gas the air conditioning is eating up.
Several counties, I imagine, would be particularly lovely in the fall — Logan and Lincoln Counties come to mind.
But the driving does get tedious, particularly when I’m on my own. Because I’m not used to travel, I’m not used to traveling alone.
Most of the time, I rely on podcasts and satellite radio, which are poor substitutes for company. At least podcasts serve as an early warning system. I never download episodes from the shows. Instead, I just stream them directly from my phone.
When the podcast cuts off, I know I’m in a cell phone dead zone, should stop relying on the navigation app on my phone and start thinking about every awful thing that could happen if my car breaks down.
At some point, I will wonder if this will be the place where I disappear forever because I haven’t told anyone what road I’m traveling on or where I’m specifically going.
Vanishing cell service happens regularly and much more than I anticipated.
Living in Kanawha County, I’ve become used to being able to call or text pretty much whenever I want. I can stare at my phone all day, obsessively update all my social media and post pictures of everything I might ever eat for lunch.
That’s not true everywhere, of course. I knew there were a few places, like Pocahontas County, where iffy cell service is part of the local mystique. They’ve sort of embraced it. But I’ve had spotty service in as many counties as I haven’t.
We’ve had cell phones for 30 years. Shouldn’t everybody in the state of West Virginia have service by now?
Not every trip out has been a solo adventure. I’ve talked people into coming with me on the weekend. A couple of times my 15-year-old son, Emmett, has tagged along. He went with me to Allegheny Echoes in Pocahontas County. We hiked together in Fayette and Nicholas County. After a year spent hunkered down in my house, taking classes virtually, it was a good way to get him outside. He helps where he can. He’s kept me company on long drives, taken a few pictures, and helped with the navigation.
“Dad, you missed the turn,” he tells me or “Dad, that was the turn. You missed it.”