I wasn’t sure what to make of Miskycha at first during my trip to Harrison County.
The clean lines and orderliness of the Peruvian restaurant didn’t necessarily suggest a local establishment. There were professionally made posters for specific menu items on the wall, not a white board with the daily lunch special.
I thought it might be some sort of chain restaurant. And then there was owner Jerry Robinson, who was earnest and friendly, but clearly not from South America.
“My wife does the cooking,” Robinson explained. “She’s from Peru.”
Fifteen or so years ago, when Jerry had run a cleaning service at a ski resort, he met Zully. She was one of several workers he’d hired from South America. They fell in love and were married 13 years ago.
Around six years ago, they opened up the restaurant, first at the local mall, and then here near the conference center in Bridgeport.
Jerry and I discussed what I should order.
I leaned toward the rotisserie chicken, which was on the poster and featured prominently toward the back of the menu, but he convinced me to get the lomo saltado, which was beef sauteed in soy sauce, red onions and tomatoes with fresh-cut fries and Peruvian white rice.
I’m a sucker for good fries, but Jerry also brought out Peruvian hot sauce and a glass of chicha morada, a dark purple drink made with purple corn, pineapple juice and some spices.
Lunch was good and Jerry encouraged me to come back at the end of July.
This week, Miskycha will be celebrating Peruvian independence with a bunch of other Peruvian dishes they don’t normally offer, like ceviche, a dish of raw fish cured with citrus fruits.
My trip to Bridgeport was shorter than some of my other stops — and a little more selfish.
Through an online search, I found that Boardwalk Arcade and Confections at the Meadowbrook Mall had a Star Wars pinball machine I’d never played. I burned $5 on tokens to satisfy my endless love for all things Star Wars. They also had a Ghostbusters game that was pretty good.
Before I left town, I stopped in at a local farmers market and visited Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee Shop, where I got a hot cup of coffee for the road and the best pistachio cannoli I’ve ever eaten.
