MARTINSBURG — I walked past the door twice before I decided to just go in.
The door was to the office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, who as far as I knew was in Charleston somewhere, but the door was to a building overlooking at train station in Berkeley County, about five hours away from the Capitol.
It seemed a little odd, so I walked in and introduced myself to the staff.
“Weird question, but why are you here? What do you do?” I asked.
Ashlin Whatmore smiled. She didn’t mind the question and explained it was a satellite office for the secretary of state. There were a couple of others. This one was here because Martinsburg is a kind of population hub.
“We register businesses and help with elections,” she said, adding quickly, “We don’t count the votes.”
People get funny about that, she said.
“But if you want to run for election, we can help you get the paperwork,” she said. “We also issue licenses if you want to be able to marry people.”
“Really?” I asked. “How easy is that?”
“Well, you have to be ordained,” Ashlin said and explained that I could get that done online.
The Universal Life Church was very popular. Once I had a certificate from them, all I needed to do was pay a $25 fee and the secretary of state’s office would issue me a license.
“I can get you the paperwork, if you like,” she said.
Of course, I said yes.
Up the street from the secretary of state’s office, I found the Queen Street Gallery, which was attached to a gun store.
That seemed unusual, so I went in thinking that maybe I’d find a new vintage belt buckle to add to my small collection, but instead found a room full of African tribal art — literally tons of carved stone, polished wood, and metal work.
Some of it was fairly new. Other pieces were more than 100 years old.
There were fierce looking masks, statues and a chair, gallery owner Greg Henry said, that was used to settle disagreements.
“You get two men to sit in this chair and they don’t leave until they both agree or one of them dies,” he said.
He had burial boxes that Americans used as coffee tables.
“That’s bizarre,” I said.
He shrugged.
Henry said most of his African art went to people in New York or Washington, D.C. He said he didn’t sell a lot in West Virginia, though the curious sometimes stopped in.
“Sure,” I said. “But how do you get this stuff?”
Henry said he worked directly with African tribesmen. Some of them called him when they had something they thought he might like.
“Everybody has an iPhone these days,” he said.
