I was looking out from the top of the mound in South Charleston, taking in the view provided by standing on a grave. I noticed people milling around in the park at the base of the mound, so I walked down the stone steps to see what was going on.
They appeared to be mismatched strangers, ignoring one another as they walked around looking at their phones.
“So, OK,” I said. “Sorry to intrude, but is there something going on where we need to look at our phones?”
I was worried I’d missed a message. Maybe a meteor was going to crash into the earth.
These days, I just go with whatever, but a woman in a black T-shirt looked up from her phone and said, “We’re playing Pokemon Go.”
It’s a video game.
She explained they had to come out here for some reason as I nodded along and said, “Sure, sure. Of course.”
My second trip to Kanawha County went a different direction than I planned.
All summer long, I’d dreaded having to write about Kanawha County because I live here and it’s a big county with a lot to do, plenty of restaurants and I know people.
When I settled on doing a second trip around the county, I thought I’d revisit some of the places I went to first when I moved to Kanawha County 18 years ago.
In 2003, I’d moved into a basement apartment in South Hills, just down from the vacant grocery store that became Bridge Road Bistro.
That first week, I gingerly wandered around Charleston and South Charleston, trying to get my bearings and found my way to the Mound, which I love because of the fairytale weirdness of there being a town built around an ancient burial site.
The first couple of days at work, I nervously ventured out on Capitol Street, terrified of somehow getting lost. I worked at the far end of the street, but on my first afternoon walked up toward Kanawha Boulevard, found the public library, and bought my first bag of double-dipped chocolate covered peanuts at the Peanut Shoppe.
I’ve probably bought a ton of those things by now.
Adam Campbell, the owner of the shop, told me it’s his top seller.
After a snack, I went to the Carriage Trail, which was just a block or so away from where I used to live. It’s always been a great place to go to collect my thoughts, talk with a friend or just meet dogs.
I met four on my walk, including a friendly puppy named Finn.
We played for about a minute. I forgot to ask the owner’s name.
I finished my day with fresh baklava from Sokolata in South Charleston and took a stroll around the state Capitol complex to admire the flowers after the rain.
I thought about getting dinner somewhere, but really couldn’t make up my mind.