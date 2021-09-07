The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor's Note

Reporter Bill Lynch is spending the summer traveling across the state visiting West Virginia's 55 counties. Today, Bill concludes his trek with another trip around Kanawha County.

I was looking out from the top of the mound in South Charleston, taking in the view provided by standing on a grave. I noticed people milling around in the park at the base of the mound, so I walked down the stone steps to see what was going on.

They appeared to be mismatched strangers, ignoring one another as they walked around looking at their phones.

“So, OK,” I said. “Sorry to intrude, but is there something going on where we need to look at our phones?”

I was worried I’d missed a message. Maybe a meteor was going to crash into the earth.

These days, I just go with whatever, but a woman in a black T-shirt looked up from her phone and said, “We’re playing Pokemon Go.”

It’s a video game.

She explained they had to come out here for some reason as I nodded along and said, “Sure, sure. Of course.”

My second trip to Kanawha County went a different direction than I planned.

All summer long, I’d dreaded having to write about Kanawha County because I live here and it’s a big county with a lot to do, plenty of restaurants and I know people.

When I settled on doing a second trip around the county, I thought I’d revisit some of the places I went to first when I moved to Kanawha County 18 years ago.

In 2003, I’d moved into a basement apartment in South Hills, just down from the vacant grocery store that became Bridge Road Bistro.

That first week, I gingerly wandered around Charleston and South Charleston, trying to get my bearings and found my way to the Mound, which I love because of the fairytale weirdness of there being a town built around an ancient burial site.

The first couple of days at work, I nervously ventured out on Capitol Street, terrified of somehow getting lost. I worked at the far end of the street, but on my first afternoon walked up toward Kanawha Boulevard, found the public library, and bought my first bag of double-dipped chocolate covered peanuts at the Peanut Shoppe.

I’ve probably bought a ton of those things by now.

Adam Campbell, the owner of the shop, told me it’s his top seller.

After a snack, I went to the Carriage Trail, which was just a block or so away from where I used to live. It’s always been a great place to go to collect my thoughts, talk with a friend or just meet dogs.

I met four on my walk, including a friendly puppy named Finn.

We played for about a minute. I forgot to ask the owner’s name.

I finished my day with fresh baklava from Sokolata in South Charleston and took a stroll around the state Capitol complex to admire the flowers after the rain.

I thought about getting dinner somewhere, but really couldn’t make up my mind.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

