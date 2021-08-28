Phillip Holcomb in Roane County said he believes he can turn most beer drinkers into wine drinkers, but I had my doubts.
While I’ve been a beer fan since before I was legally allowed to be a beer fan, I’ve never thought much of wine.
I had somewhat of a change of heart after Phillip poured a taste of a red wine he called “Forbidden.”
I looked up and said, “Hang on. That’s not what I’m used to.”
Phillip smiled.
“It’s not bitter, is it?”
I finished the taste he poured me. No, it wasn’t bitter.
A lesson on wine wasn’t something I expected to find in Roane County. I’d been to Roane County years ago and had written a couple of times about the Robey Theatre, America’s oldest continuously operated movie house.
I’m a fan of the place. Before the Robey got its first projector, vaudeville troupes used to come through. The theatre has an orchestra pit and downstairs rooms for performers.
My first stop on this trip was the Queen Bee restaurant, a local staple in Spencer. I ordered the special (I always order the special unless it’s organ meat of some kind), but everybody I talked to afterwards said I should have gone with a milkshake.
Finding Phillip and Teresa Holcomb at Chestnut Ridge Winery, in Spencer, was a nice surprise. Phillip walked me through their history. They were artists who transitioned from full-time careers as luthiers and jewelry makers into the wine business in 2008.